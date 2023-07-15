Eternal Tribulation: Free-to-Play Launch and “Nieil: Automata” Linkage Announced

Title: “Martial Arts Battle Royale Game “Eternal Tribulation” to Go Free in July, Announces New Content & Gameplay”

Introduction

Developer 24 Entertainment has announced that their martial arts action battle royale game, “Eternal Tribulation,” will be available for free starting from July 14th. The game will also introduce a collaborative event with “Nieil: Automata” on August 10th, offering players new gameplay, weapons, heroes, and exciting IP linkages.

New Features for Players

Along with the free version, “Infinity” will also launch a PS5 version and bring in new content, including weapons, heroes, and an IP linkage with “Nieil: Automata.” Existing players will receive rewards such as exclusive avatars, treasure chests, and the appearance of Ning Hongye’s “Yaoshi Soul Flower.” New players will have the opportunity to directly unlock four free characters, including Ning Hongye, Canaan, Tianhai, and Yin Ziping.

Introducing the Shuangji Weapon

The game will feature a new weapon called Shuangji, which combines the spear and the blade, showcasing the classic Shaolin Shuanghalberd design. This new weapon will possess a unique hegemony move and dragon-raising mechanism, making it a powerful addition to players’ arsenals.

Celebrating 20 Million Players Milestone

To celebrate reaching 20 million players in “Eternal Tribulation,” the upcoming update will introduce a free top-quality broadsword appearance called “Dragon Pan.” This appearance features a dragon scale painting, giving even novice players an instantly stylish weapon.

Upcoming Hero “Yu Linglong”

Following the release of Ji Yingying, the game will introduce another new hero, the nine-tailed fox “Yu Linglong,” on August 10th. While details about her abilities are limited, it is expected that she will possess strong interference and field control abilities, akin to Ning Hongye.

Introducing the Social 3D Lobby “Penglai Island”

The new social 3D lobby, “Penglai Island,” will allow players to enjoy various activities such as admiring scenic views, flying kites, playing the piano, and engaging in parkour. They can even play interactive small games with their teammates, making the standby time more enjoyable.

Updates to the World Championship and Fuchun Mountain Dwelling

On July 27th, the World Championship and Fuchun Mountain Dwelling will be updated, offering players more exciting content and challenges.

Introducing Ji Yingying and the “Battle of the Leylines”

The spotlight is on Ji Yingying, the strongest character in the game’s S8 season. She possesses powerful field control and output abilities, making her a force to be reckoned with. The Leyline War, a new faction battle mode, has also been introduced, offering a 12 vs 12 gameplay experience where players must conquer different territories to earn points.

Conclusion

With the upcoming changes and additions, “Eternal Tribulation” promises an engaging and immersive gaming experience. The game is available for free download on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 platforms. Players are encouraged to join the martial arts battle royale and explore the exciting world of “Eternal Tribulation.”

