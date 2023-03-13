13
Limited studies have investigated the effects of cannabis use on driving among older adults, who represent the fastest growing segment of drivers globally. We conducted one systematic review and meta-analysis To evaluate the effects of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) exposure on motor vehicle collision (MVC) risks and MVC culpability among adults 50 years of age and older. Three reviewers reviewed 7022 studies identified through MEDLINE, EMBASE, CENTRAL, and PsycINFO. Odds ratios (OR) were calculated using the Mantel-Haenszel method in Review Manager 5.4.1. Heterogeneity was assessed using I2. The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute tool was used to assess the quality of each study. Seven cross-sectional studies were included. Three studies assessed culpability while four assessed MVC. The pooled risk of MVC was not significantly different between THC-positive and THC-negative older drivers (OR, 95% CI 1.15 [0,40, 3,31]; I2 = 72%). In the culpability studies, THC exposure was not significantly associated with an increased risk of culpability of MVC among adults older than 50 years (OR, 95% CI 1.24 [0,95, 1,61]; I2 = 0%). Inspection of the funnel charts indicated no publication bias. Our review found that THC exposure was not associated with MVC involvement nor with MVC culpability.
(Brain Sciences del 28/02/2023)
