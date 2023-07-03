Euclid: Mapping the Unknown Universe with the Largest 3D Map Ever Created

Title: Euclid Mission to Create Largest 3D Map of Universe

Subtitle: European spacecraft Euclid set to observe billions of galaxies over six years

Date: [Date]

The European Euclid mission, designed to create the largest and most accurate three-dimensional (3D) map of the universe, is set to observe billions of galaxies over a span of six years. The mission, which lifts off today on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, will look up to 10 billion light-years away, aiming to uncover unexpected findings in the vast expanse of space.

The main objective of the two-tonne, 15-foot-tall spacecraft, as outlined by Guadalupe Cañas Herrera, a theoretical physicist and cosmology researcher at the European Space Agency (ESA), is to map the last 10 billion years of cosmic history. This mapping process will cover more than a third of the sky and span from “cosmic noon,” a time when most stars formed, to the present day.

Euclid’s mission will involve collecting essential data on the shapes, positions, and distances of galaxies. This comprehensive 3D map, which will be shared with the scientific community, is crucial in understanding the distribution of matter in the universe and the speed at which objects are moving away from each other. It is hoped that this atlas will reveal unknown features of dark matter and energy, enhancing our understanding of gravity.

The concept of dark matter, accounting for around 25% of the universe, was discovered more than half a century ago. While invisible, it exerts gravitational attraction and plays a vital role in the way galaxies and structures in the universe are grouped together. Dark matter’s presence distorts light from distant galaxies through a phenomenon called “gravitational lensing,” which will be observed by Euclid, providing insights into its distribution.

The nature of dark matter is still largely unknown, with theories suggesting it comprises heavy, slow-moving “cold” particles, as well as light, fast-moving “hot” particles. Neutrinos are one potential candidate, but many uncertainties remain.

Dark energy, making up approximately 70% of the universe, is another enigmatic component that drives the accelerated expansion of the universe. While the exact source and physics of dark energy are still a mystery, Euclid aims to provide information regarding its changing rate of expansion over time, as well as whether this expansion is uniform in all directions. Understanding this concept is crucial to uphold the cosmological principle, which assumes the universe appears the same from all directions and places.

The Euclid mission will test the accuracy of Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity, which describes gravity. Einstein’s theory has not been extensively tested at great distances, such as those Euclid will explore. The mission presents an opportunity for alternative equations to be considered if they better explain the observed data, potentially broadening our understanding of the nature of dark energy, matter, and the origin of the universe.

While acknowledging the robustness of the current cosmological model, Guadalupe Cañas Herrera admits to being hopeful that Euclid’s data may challenge and refine our understanding of the universe, leading to the exploration of alternative theories. Ultimately, scientific progress depends on experimental verification through various observations and tests.

Euclid’s groundbreaking mission marks a significant step forward in our quest to unravel the mysteries of the universe. The spacecraft’s ability to capture valuable data about galaxies, dark matter, and dark energy will contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of our cosmic existence.