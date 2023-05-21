Even Sony wants to join the ranks of folding machines?The small folding mobile phone inherits the Compact series

Recently, the Japanese media sumahodigest broke the news that Sony intends to launch a small-size folding screen mobile phone, which may belong to the Compact series.

Since Sony launched the Xperia XZ2 Compact model in 2018, it has not launched the Compact series, which focuses on small-sized flagships, for five years.

According to Sumahodigest, earlier this month, Google launched its first folding mobile phone, the Pixel Fold, which sparked heated discussions online. The current mainstream brands are only Apple and Sony, which have not yet released folding screen products, and are a little behind.

The news also said that the folding method and shape of the small-sized folding mobile phone developed by Sony is similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, but it has no external screen design. Sony may take this opportunity to bring the Compact series back to the market.

But some people in the industry don’t think so, saying that the folding phone developed by Sony is Xperia Fold, which may be positioned as a gaming phone, so it is impossible to confirm whether the two are the same product.

At present, there is still a long time before the launch of Sony’s folding screen products. At this stage, the information is unclear and cannot be confirmed accurately. Further observation is required.