Home » Even Sony wants to join the ranks of folding machines?The small folding mobile phone inherits the Compact series
Technology

Even Sony wants to join the ranks of folding machines?The small folding mobile phone inherits the Compact series

by admin
Even Sony wants to join the ranks of folding machines?The small folding mobile phone inherits the Compact series

Recently, the Japanese media sumahodigest broke the news that Sony intends to launch a small-size folding screen mobile phone, which may belong to the Compact series.

Since Sony launched the Xperia XZ2 Compact model in 2018, it has not launched the Compact series, which focuses on small-sized flagships, for five years.

According to Sumahodigest, earlier this month, Google launched its first folding mobile phone, the Pixel Fold, which sparked heated discussions online. The current mainstream brands are only Apple and Sony, which have not yet released folding screen products, and are a little behind.

The news also said that the folding method and shape of the small-sized folding mobile phone developed by Sony is similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, but it has no external screen design. Sony may take this opportunity to bring the Compact series back to the market.

But some people in the industry don’t think so, saying that the folding phone developed by Sony is Xperia Fold, which may be positioned as a gaming phone, so it is impossible to confirm whether the two are the same product.

At present, there is still a long time before the launch of Sony’s folding screen products. At this stage, the information is unclear and cannot be confirmed accurately. Further observation is required.

See also  Android and Chrome begin importing passkey standard support for passwordless experiences

You may also like

The first kiss in history dates back 4,500...

Sony Xperia 1V, NIO ET7, Huawei MateBook X...

Mozilla Firefox and Mozilla Firefox ESR at risk:...

Industry: WWF demands more energy saving from ClimateSolutions

PS5 offer: Buy Playstation 5 in a bundle...

Inexpensive LiFePO4 battery for DIY projects, the Timeusb...

Motorola can do what Samsung can’t

Anchor and DJI wireless microphones tested

Yuma Flat in the test: Very good balcony...

Sony also working on Xperia Fold

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy