Guardiola said: “De Bruyne told me to shut up? It’s fine, what’s wrong? It’s not the first time_Competition_De Bruyne_Semifinal

Guardiola said: “De Bruuner told me to shut up? Well, what’s wrong? It’s not the first time.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: “Have no mind at all about Kevin de Bravina yelling at himself during a game.”

On the 18th (Korea time), Manchester City beat Royal 4-0 in the second match of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-final at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Madrid team. Manchester City, who drew 1-1 in the first leg, entered the final with a 5-1 aggregate lead.

After the game, the video of De Bruyne and Guardiola became a hot topic. In the video, Guardiola, who was watching near Rhein, yelled at De Bruyne as he tackled the ball while dribbling. Instead of supporting, De Bruyne looked at the bishop, raised his hand, and said, “Shut up.” Some people criticized whether De Bruyne’s words and deeds were excessive. It was noted that there was a lack of respect for oversight.

But Coach Guardiola’s response was “no problem at all”. Instead, it got positive reviews. Asked about the video at a press conference ahead of the 37th round of the Premier League (EPL) tie against Chelsea, he said: “I like this behavior from Bravina. We shout at each other. Sometimes it goes too well. That energy is good”. This is not the first time either. Even though people yelled at me when they didn’t see the practice it was exactly what we needed. That look makes De Bruyne the best”.

Manchester City’s goal is to win the “Triple Crown” this season. Along with UCL, they also reached the final of the FA Cup and have been ahead of the EPL. If the match against Chelsea on the 22nd is won, the league title will be determined in advance.

De Bruyne is a key player in leading Manchester City to challenge for the Treble. In EPL alone, he scored 7 goals and assisted 16 times in 30 games. In the UCL semi-finals, he scored the equalizing goal in the first game and contributed 2 assists in the second game, contributing to the team's progress to the final. Including cup games, the season record is 10 goals and 26 assists in 45 games.

