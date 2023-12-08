[Exclusive Interview]Samsung joins hands with Philips Hue to create a new horizon of home entertainment. Playing games and watching movies is more immersive – Samsung Newsroom Taiwan

Samsung Electronics’ customized experience aims to improve users’ quality of life in an unprecedented way, leading the era of “connection, making the world more stable”. The powerhouse has partnered with Signify (formerly Philips Lighting) to integrate the Philips Hue Sync TV app into Samsung smart displays, creating a hyper-connected experience. This technology aims to make content twice as immersive, adding theater-quality quality to any home theater configuration.

The partnership between Samsung and Signify dates back to 2020, and now, Samsung’s smart display becomes the world’s first product to support the Philips Hue Sync TV app. This allows for seamless synchronization of content on the screen and the lights in real time, creating a sense of spatial immersion and enhancing the overall viewing experience.

The Philips Hue Sync TV app supports a variety of content, including game and video modes, and it automatically applies optimized lighting effects to enhance the immersive experience for consumers. This partnership also sets the stage for innovative solutions for home entertainment, as it allows users to experience enhanced lighting effects depending on the type of game or media being played.

Furthermore, the collaboration between Samsung and Signify also promises to enhance the experience of watching sports events, such as the FIFA+ channel soon to be launched on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s ad-supported streaming service. The combination of smart displays, lighting, and sound quality can truly create a game-like atmosphere in the living room.

Philips Hue complements Samsung smart displays and can instantly adjust colors and maximize the realism of the screen. Whether it is movies, TV series or games, Philips Hue can accurately capture changes on the screen and enhance the immersion of the content.

Overall, the cooperation between Samsung and Signify showcases the potential for seamless connectivity and enhanced entertainment experiences in the smart home ecosystem. With this collaboration, users can expect an unparalleled movie-watching experience and maximum immersion in all their entertainment activities.

