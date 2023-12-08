infections double, almost 900 deaths in 30 days, what is happening in Italy with the Coronavirus

COVID Infections and Deaths on the Rise in Italy

As the winter season sets in, Italy is grappling with a worrying resurgence of COVID-19 infections and deaths. According to a report from the GIMBE Foundation, the country has witnessed a significant spike in cases, with the number of infections and fatalities on the rise.

Comparing the weeks of 2-8 November and 23-29 November, there has been a staggering 94.3% increase in COVID-19 cases, with the positivity rate of swabs jumping from 13.6% to 18.8%. Hospitalizations have also surged, with the number of beds occupied by COVID patients increasing by 58.1% and intensive care admissions rising by 71.7%.

However, the most concerning figure is the nearly doubling of deaths in the last 30 days, with a total of 881 fatalities reported. The majority of these deaths are among the elderly population, particularly those over 80 years old.

To address the worsening situation, the GIMBE Foundation is urging the rapid reinforcement of the vaccination campaign, particularly for the elderly and vulnerable. They are also recommending a booster vaccination for certain at-risk groups, including individuals aged 60 and above, long-term care facility residents, pregnant women, and healthcare workers.

Nino Cartabellotta, president of GIMBE, emphasized the importance of responsible behavior and the need for the institutions to take swift action to combat the spread of the virus. He warned that the stability of the National Health Service could be compromised in the coming months due to the shortage of healthcare personnel, and urged the population to adhere to safety measures.

The alarming rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Italy serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing threat posed by the virus and the critical need for continued vigilance and proactive measures to protect public health.

