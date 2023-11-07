Exploring the Exciting Features and Updates in Samsung’s One UI 6.0: A Comprehensive Guide

Samsung’s One UI 6.0, the latest version of the customization layer based on Android 14, is set to bring several new features and improvements. Users of Samsung mobile devices will experience changes in the quick panel buttons, with added dedicated buttons for WiFi and Bluetooth. The full quick panel can now be accessed instantly, and the brightness control bar is conveniently placed in the compact quick panel.

Music controls have been enhanced in the quick panel, and notifications are now displayed on different cards for better differentiation. Users can now change the position of the lock screen clock and enjoy cleaner icons with shortened names for Samsung’s native apps. The default font has also been changed to a more stylized and modern one.

Pop-ups will remain open when switching to the Recents screen, and there are new emoji designs in the pre-installed Samsung keyboard. Sharing photos or videos has been improved, with the addition of a preview on the sharing options panel and extra sharing options available.

The weather app has received a facelift, with new widgets, more information, an interactive map view, and better illustrations. The camera app has specific widgets for remote shooting options, improved alignment for watermarks, and easier video resizing options. The gallery app now allows users to save images as stickers and offers improved display and quick editing options.

The photo editor allows changes to drawings, stickers, and texts added to photos, and offers undo and redo options. The calendar app’s schedule visualization has been enhanced, and reminders are displayed more prominently. The Samsung browser now supports playing videos in the background, and the tab list has been improved.

Other improvements include resizing and text extraction in the Smart Select feature, unique wallpapers for different modes and routines, quick actions in the finder, and new accessibility options.

While Samsung has not yet released an official list of compatible phones for One UI 6.0, it is expected that high-end models will receive the update first.

To update to One UI 6.0, users will need to wait for the update to arrive. Samsung will send out updates at different times depending on the device model. Once the update is received, users will be notified and can install it. Alternatively, users can manually check for updates in the phone’s settings.

Overall, the One UI 6.0 update brings several improvements and new features for Samsung users, enhancing their experience with the customization layer based on Android 14.

