Kingsman Gaming KP800 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD

The flagship 2TB Gen 4 SSD can be enjoyed after driving for a thousand!! AITC once again ignited the SSD price war. The highest-end Kingsman Gaming KP800 2TB is reduced from HK$1,199 to HK$999. It uses the American InnoGirt IG5236 main controller with 128 Layers 3D TLC NAND particles, providing up to 7,500MB/s Read, 6,500MB/s (2TB) Write sequential read and write speed, 4K random read and write up to 850,000 IOPS+, 1TB version also reduced from HK$699 to HK$599, Hong Kong by Rivia Technology Agent, 5-year warranty, sincerely arrives to play.

▲ Made in Taiwan, 5-year warranty

If you pay attention to PCHome stores in Taiwan, you must have seen the AITC SSD / RAM brand. AITC is affordable and cost-effective. This time, AITC sent a Kingsman Gaming KP800 2TB Gen4 M.2 SSD sample for testing. Compared with the 1TB version, the performance is even better. Strong, the main difference lies in the writing speed and 4K IOPS. The design of the packaging box is very similar. There is an X-shaped transparent window on the front, so you can see the SSD and the heat sink. There is also a transparent window on the back to see the label on the back of the SSD. , and it says “Made In Taiwan” in big words.

▲ AIKP800M2TB228、M.2 2280 Form Factor

Kingsman Gaming KP800 SSD adopts M.2 2280 Form Factor, PCI Express 4.0 x 4 transmission interface, supports NVMe 1.4 transmission specification, 1TB total writing capacity reaches 700 TBW, 2TB has 1400 TBW, MTBF mean time between failures reaches 1,500,000 hours.

▲ Aluminum heat sinks are provided on both sides

In terms of heat dissipation, the back of the Kingsman Gaming KP800 SSD comes with a 1.5mm black aluminum alloy heat sink and a 3mm thick gray aluminum alloy heat sink. The user can choose whether to install it or not. Both sides have heat sinks, which can quickly Spread the SSD temperature to a larger heat dissipation surface, effectively cooling the chip to maintain system stability, and more importantly, it is perfectly compatible with PS5.

InnoGirt IG5236 Host Controller

InnoGirt IG5236 is currently the fastest Gen 4 master controller, using TSMC 12nm FinFET CMOS process, built-in 32bit ARM Cortex R5 quad-core processor, with 8 Channels, 32CE data transmission channels, each Channel speed up to 1,600 MT/s, bringing an astonishing 7.5GB/s read and write bandwidth and 1 million IOPS READ performance, and more importantly, the maximum power consumption of the chip is only 3W.

The KP800 2TB version uses 4 YMTC SYMN09TC1B1RC6C 3D TLC 4Gb NAND Flash, adopts 20nm process, 128 Layers second-generation 3D NAND technology, and adds Xtacking hybrid chip bonding technology, that is, NAND chip + logic chip.

Onboard 2 MicronMT40A512M16TB-062E:R DDR4 8Gb memory particles, a total of 2GB cache capacity, used to store FTL data and cache, can effectively improve the read and write speed, plus random write data is processed by the SLC block, it can provide Fast response times like SLC SSDs, sequential writes are passed directly to TLC blocks.

testing platform︰

CPU︰Intel Core i9-12900K

MB︰ASROCK Z690 AQUA OC

RAM︰G.SKILL TridentZ DDR5-6000 CL30 32GB Kit

SSD：Kingsman Gaming KP800 2TB Gen4 M.2 SSD

OS︰Windows 11 Professional 22H2

ATTO Disk Benchmark test:

ATTO Disk Benchmark is a disk performance testing tool launched by ATTO. This test uses a data size of 256MB, and increases the data size to 64MB in multiples of 0.5K, 1K, and 2K to test the impact of different file sizes on the speed of disk writing. , and the test results are expressed in columnar graphs. It uses sequential writing to test the best read and write capabilities of the disk, which is the theoretical value benchmark test that marks the highest performance of products in the industry.

According to the test results, the maximum reading speed of the Kingsman Gaming KP800 2TB Gen4 M.2 SSD version is about 6.98GB/s, and the writing speed is 6.33GB/s. It can be seen that the writing speed of the 2TB version is significantly higher than that of the 1TB version .

CrystalDiskMark test:

CrystalDiskMark is a set of disk test programs developed by Hiyohiyo, a Japanese. It provides continuous disk read and write speed tests and 4K random multiplex read and write performance tests with different queue depths (Queue Depth).

Tested with CrystalDiskMark version 8.0.4, the sequential read and write speeds of the Kingsman Gaming KP800 2TB Gen4 M.2 SSD version Q8T1 are 7,454.10 MB/s Read and 6737.88 MB/s Write; the sequential read and write speeds of the Q1T1 are 3,637.99MB/s Read , 5,835.55 MB/s Write; 4K Q32T1 random multitasking read and write speeds are 585.66 MB/s Read, 371.92 MB/s Write; 4K Q1T1 random multitasking read and write speeds are 77.42 MB/s Read, 236.31 MB/s Write.

AS SSD Benchmark test:

AS SSD Benchmark is also one of the main benchmarks for testing SSDs in the current industry. On the premise of not using system memory acceleration, it tests the read and write performance and speed of SSDs in all aspects by measuring the reading and writing of large files of 1GB.

Kingsman Gaming KP800 2TB Gen4 M.2 SSD version has a performance benchmark score of 9,335 in AS SSD Benchmark, of which the read performance score is 3,219, the write performance score is 4,456, and the 4K random read and write performance with a queue depth of 64 is 2,556.06MB/s Read and 3,530.21MB/s Write.

Copy-Benchmark is set up to simulate file copying in different situations. In the “ISO” test, two large ISO image files will be simulated to be copied to the test target; in the “Program” test, a large number of random-sized files will be written. Fragmented files, simulating a typical program folder usually has many small files; in the “Game” test, a large file and a small number of fragmented files are written, simulating the game folder usually contains a large game body file and some small Material files, etc.

The results show that the simulated copying speed of the ISO image file reaches 3,247.18 MB/s, the simulated copying speed of the typical program folder is 2,058.16MB/s, and the simulated copying speed of the game folder is also 3,173.79 MB/s.

Anvil’s Storage Utilities Test:

Anvil’s Storage Benchmark is a set of professional disk performance testing software. It has a built-in IO Threaded test program, which can analyze the IO performance of multitasking read, write, and mixed read and write of a disk with a queue depth of 4K 32.

In terms of IOPS performance, 4K QD128 Read recorded 882.862.0 IOPS, 4K QD64 Write recorded 950,481.5 IOPS, 4K QD64 Read/Write mixed read and write recorded 836,801.5 IOPS, and finally scored 27,263.41 points in Anvil’s Storage Benchmark test results.

PCMark 10 Storage test:

The PCMark 10 Storage test simulates the speed of reading and writing programs such as document software, art software, and games on computer storage devices, and can reflect the performance of opening programs or saving files in real use.

In the PCMark 10 Storage test, the score of AITC Kingsman Gaming KP800 2TB Gen4 SSD is 4.044. After combining different usage scenarios, its average Bandwidth is 655.27 MB/s.

3DMark Storage test:

The 3DMark Storage test simulates computer storage devices to read games, record games, install games, save games, etc., and can reflect the game performance of SSDs in real use.

In the 3DMark Storage Benchmark test, the Kingsman Gaming KP800 2TB Gen4 M.2 SSD scored 4,255. After combining different usage scenarios, its average Bandwidth is 725.51 MB/s.

Kingsman Gaming KP800 1TB Gen4 M.2 SSD

Price: HK$599 (1TB) / HK$999 (2TB)

Enquiry: Rivia Technology (3957-0816)

Editor’s comment:

AITC Kingsman Gaming KP800 2TB Gen4 SSD is priced at HK$999. It’s definitely bagasse price but tastes like roast goose. Even if it’s not used as an OS master drive, it’s not bad for installing games. Users who intend to upgrade their SSD may wish to consider it.