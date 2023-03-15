Quentin Tarantino had previously announced that he would only make ten films in his career as a director. After the release of the ninth work “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in 2019, many fans paid attention to the tenth final work of this great director. When it will come out, it has now been officially revealed, it will be a film story about film critics, called: “The Movie Critic”.

According to an exclusive report from THR, “The Movie Critic” will officially start filming this fall. The background of the story is set in the 1970s, and the protagonist will be a woman. It is rumored that the protagonist of the story is a very influential and legendary female film critic. —Pauline Kael. Pauline, who is also an essayist and novelist in addition to being a film critic, has a reputation for being combative with editors and filmmakers in the past.

The publisher of the film has not yet been confirmed. Currently, it is led by Sony Pictures. The two parties have worked together on “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. It is understood that Sony gave Quentin a special agreement at that time, that is, they are willing to return the film copyright after a certain period of time. To him, the two parties established a good cooperative relationship, and the film was successfully shortlisted for ten Oscars that year and won two awards, with a global box office of more than $377 million.

Finally, Quentin Tarantino has had many co-stars in the past, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, and Samuel L. Jackson. It is exciting to see which cast members will join in this film.