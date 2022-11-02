The Fallout series is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and as part of that effort, Bethesda previously had a completely free week for the latest installment in the series. We’re certainly talking about Fallout 76, which recently celebrated its fourth birthday and recently released its latest expansion, The Pitt, a post-launch addition that, as the name suggests, takes players to the apocalyptic ruins of Pittsburgh. While many of you may already be exploring the City of Steel, as the free week goes on, there’s no doubt that there are plenty of new exiles roaming Appalachia, and in this case, we’ve created this A handy guide to getting used to the Badlands in 2022.

First, S.H.I.E.L.D.

This may seem like an odd start, but it’s still a very important point. In Fallout 76, you can use S.H.I.E.L.D.’s perk system to develop your character into the individual you want. Like to shoot? The lines of strength, perception and agility will be the best path for you. What is that, do you prefer crafting and building items? Then there is wisdom. The point is that the S.H.I.E.L.D. system is very broad, and there are many benefits to learn from. You might think that choosing a variety of options to make you a well-rounded person is the best direction. While you can certainly do this, we recommend having a core focus around which to build your character and perks, as this will make you a more capable survivor in the harsh post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Talk to everyone you meet

As you know, Appalachia is a post-apocalyptic wasteland, but it’s also home to many interesting characters and people. It’s a good habit to talk to everyone as much as possible because you never know what advice they’ll give or what valuable assignments and assignments they might have for you. So please talk to everyone you see, whether it’s vendors, wandering NPCs, or even other players if they seem friendly. Just don’t try to chat with Deathclaw as it might not be too good for you.

Don’t be a hoarder

We know what it’s like to wander around and see the least valuable junk and think, “I better pick this up, it might be useful in the future! Well, don’t bother. Appalachia is a really big place. , the last thing you want to do is be stuck with a spilled stock stuffed with stuff you don’t need at all. So, pack light, lose fat, drop anything that isn’t important or really valuable, and keep some room to Just in case you stumble upon something really, really special.

Strategically place your camp

As we just pointed out, Appalachia is a big place, and it takes time to walk through it. Fortunately, you can travel fast, but most of the time, it will cost you an important hat. However, Vault 76 itself and your CAMP are the few exceptions to this rule, and while you can’t change the location of the former, the latter can be placed strategically to make traveling around the world easier and less hassle.

Death is annoying but not the end

After getting smart from your camp placement, understand that death is not the end of your exile. Don’t get us wrong, death is not something we don’t recommend because you’ll drop a lot of gear and loot, but the key thing to know is that it’s not final. You will respawn in one of several locations, including your camp, so before taking on a high-level and demanding base or mission, be sure to have your camp nearby so you can easily regroup, equip again, and Return in the second round.

watts is your best friend

You may be a crack shooter and need no instructions when using the gun, but VATS (Vault-Tec Assisted Aiming System) is still a vital tool as it will illustrate you navigating the wasteland in ways you can’t imagine. Whether it’s spotting hazards like mines and traps, or highlighting enemy weaknesses, VATS will make your whole life easier and more manageable, and of course, it will make landing critical critical shots much simpler, so don’t forget to use it .

But true friends are also important…

VATS may be your best friend surviving in Appalachia, but true friends are also important. Yes, you can experience Fallout 76 as a single player and conquer the wasteland as a tough and rugged lone wolf, but life is life when you have allies watching your back and stating to complete the challenging quests that await you. will be easier and more fun. So grab some friends, meet and talk to people on the trail, and team up to master West Virginia as a troupe of survivors.

have fun!

While all of these tips and tricks will help you start your Appalachian journey, it’s important to remember to enjoy your time in the Badlands. Get off the beaten track, explore every corner, team up with friends, meet new people, the world is one big playground, adventure lurks around every corner, and it’s just waiting for you to eradicate it. So have fun. Enjoy. Be sure to pass these tips on to the new exiles you encounter on the open road.

Fallout 76 is currently available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and is even included with Game Pass.