tribe29 checkmk Appliance: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

There is a current IT security warning for the tribe29 checkmk appliance. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for tribe29 checkmk appliance on May 15th, 2023. The Linux operating system and the tribe29 checkmk product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: GitHub Security Advisory GHSA-h3cr-2x3p-h22w (Stand: 15.05.2023).

Security Advice for tribe29 checkmk Appliance – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.5.

tribe29 checkmk Appliance Bug: Vulnerability enables Denial of Service

Checkmk is IT monitoring software.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit a vulnerability in the tribe29 checkmk appliance to perform a Denial of Service attack.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2023-22318.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

tribe29 checkmk Appliance < 1.6.5 (cpe:/a:tribe29:checkmk)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

GitHub Security Advisory GHSA-h3cr-2x3p-h22w vom 2023-05-15 (15.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-h3cr-2x3p-h22w

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for tribe29 checkmk appliance. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

05/15/2023 – Initial version

