Farewell to Larry ‘Major Nelson’ Hryb: Xbox’s Legendary Figure Bids Adieu to Microsoft After 20 Years

Xbox's "Major Nelson" Larry Hryb Bids Farewell to Microsoft after 20 Years

Senior Director of Corporate Communications at Xbox embarks on new chapter in his career

In a surprising announcement yesterday, Larry Hryb, famously known as “Major Nelson,” declared his departure from Microsoft and the Xbox division after a commendable 20-year stint with the company. The news comes as a bittersweet moment for gamers and industry enthusiasts who have grown accustomed to Major Nelson’s charismatic presence and tireless dedication to the Xbox community.

Hryb, who served as the senior director of corporate communications at Xbox, took to Twitter to share the exciting update with his loyal followers. “After two decades at Microsoft, it’s time for me to embark on the next chapter of my career,” he expressed in his tweet. While his exact plans remain undisclosed, Hryb hinted that his endeavors may not necessarily align with the gaming sector. He expressed gratitude towards gamers who have supported him throughout his journey and invited them to stay tuned for future endeavors.

Behind the iconic pseudonym, Major Nelson became an integral part of the Xbox community, known for his informative Xbox Live podcasts, insider updates, and compelling interviews that amplified the excitement around the gaming console. His engaging personality, coupled with his unwavering commitment to the community, made him a beloved figure among Xbox fans.

As news of his departure spread, heartfelt messages from the gaming community poured in, expressing gratitude and admiration for Major Nelson’s contributions. Given his influential role within Microsoft, it is no doubt that his absence will be felt but also commemorated as the end of an era.

While Hryb’s next career move remains uncertain, it is anticipated that he will take some well-deserved time off to recharge and spend quality time with his family. As an industry veteran, his departure leaves gamers and fans excited about what the future holds for both Major Nelson and the Xbox division.

Larry Hryb’s undying passion for gaming and his ability to connect with the community will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the industry. As we bid farewell to this legendary figure, let us pay tribute to his tremendous contributions and eagerly await news of his next groundbreaking venture.

In the meantime, Major Nelson, we wish you a rejuvenating break, and we eagerly look forward to witnessing the exciting chapters that await you in your illustrious career.

