Home » Faster energy transition: BUND wants more green tech
Technology

Faster energy transition: BUND wants more green tech

by admin
Faster energy transition: BUND wants more green tech

The environmental association BUND has called for significantly more speed in the energy transition in Saxony. “We have to work towards zero emissions in all areas – from agriculture to industry – and at the same time ensure fair social transformation,” said country head Felix Ekardt on Saturday after a delegates’ meeting in Leipzig.

To do this, coal must be phased out by 2030 at the latest. In addition, Saxony must be more determined when it comes to expanding wind and solar energy and saving energy. The association also called for a sharp reduction in animal husbandry in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Focus: nature conservation and combative environmental protection

The BUND was founded in 1975 in the small Franconian town of Marktheidenfeld and is one of the largest environmental organizations in Germany. Its roots lie in classic nature conservation and the militant environmental protection of citizens’ initiatives.

BUND now works at all levels and is supported by more than 674,000 people: nationwide there are over 2,000 voluntary BUND groups that tackle the issues that are important in their region. Maintenance of nature conservation areas, mobilization against factory farming facilities or educational work with campaigns are only part of it.

The BUND is committed – for example – to ecological agriculture and healthy food, to climate protection and the expansion of renewable energies, to protect endangered species, the forest and water.

See also  Logitech G FITS Wireless Gaming Headset: No need to mold to create a CM fit!?|Headphone Walkman – Post76Play

You may also like

The astronauts going to Mars will all be...

libxml2: IT vulnerability with high risk! Vulnerability allows...

Android Weeks at Media Markt and Saturn: Save...

Apple Arcade adds 20 new games

PS3000 test report – buy cheap from 42€...

Solidigm Synergy™ 2.0 Introduces New Capabilities to Continuously...

Coronation of King Charles III. Watch live on...

HTC releases new phone teaser video U23 Pro...

“Full treat” gaming campaign promises high discounts

Equipped with Dimensity 8020 processor, Motorola Edge 40...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy