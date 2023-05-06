Faster energy transition: BUND wants more green tech

The environmental association BUND has called for significantly more speed in the energy transition in Saxony. “We have to work towards zero emissions in all areas – from agriculture to industry – and at the same time ensure fair social transformation,” said country head Felix Ekardt on Saturday after a delegates’ meeting in Leipzig.

To do this, coal must be phased out by 2030 at the latest. In addition, Saxony must be more determined when it comes to expanding wind and solar energy and saving energy. The association also called for a sharp reduction in animal husbandry in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Focus: nature conservation and combative environmental protection

The BUND was founded in 1975 in the small Franconian town of Marktheidenfeld and is one of the largest environmental organizations in Germany. Its roots lie in classic nature conservation and the militant environmental protection of citizens’ initiatives.

BUND now works at all levels and is supported by more than 674,000 people: nationwide there are over 2,000 voluntary BUND groups that tackle the issues that are important in their region. Maintenance of nature conservation areas, mobilization against factory farming facilities or educational work with campaigns are only part of it.

The BUND is committed – for example – to ecological agriculture and healthy food, to climate protection and the expansion of renewable energies, to protect endangered species, the forest and water.