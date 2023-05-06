Home » Al-Burhan envoy vows to expose countries involved in the Sudan war
News

Al-Burhan envoy vows to expose countries involved in the Sudan war

by admin
Al-Burhan envoy vows to expose countries involved in the Sudan war

Sudani Net:

The envoy of the President of the Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, denied to a number of countries the existence of direct negotiations between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.

Dafa Allah Al-Hajj said in a press conference held in Cairo that representatives of the Army and Rapid Support will not sit face to face.

Meanwhile, Al-Burhan’s special envoy made statements broadcast by the BBC, in which he revealed the involvement of countries in supporting unnamed parties in Sudan.

“We will cross the bridge when we reach it, and we will reveal all the information at a later time,” Daffallah al-Hajj added.

The envoy of the President of the Sovereignty Council began a tour that includes several countries, where he had met the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

See also  Bad weather, water bomb in the Marche: they are feared missing

You may also like

Women’s D1: Sylvain Mawuena new president of the...

Inter remains in the ‘Champions zone’ despite pressure...

Hole 7︱Domestic-funded small and medium-sized themes are hot

National government once again fails to comply with...

Evacuations around Zaporizhia nuclear plant: IAEA chief “extremely...

Luck is on Perez’s side to grab pole...

Rigoberto Urán spoke after his return to the...

St. Pauli prevents Darmstadt’s promotion party and moves...

In the midst of fighting with the ELN...

The Sorrows of Thomas Müller | Sports |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy