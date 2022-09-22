Home Technology Fat Shark wants to make a Warhammer 40K game “because it’s more epic, bigger, and crazier” – Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
Most people recognize the developer Fatshark with the Warhammer Worms series and associate it with the Warhammer series, as this talented team has already produced two entries in the series. However, this November, Fatshark will soon be moving away from the fantasy side of Warhammer and focusing its efforts on the sci-fi 40K portion of the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Dark Tide Universe. To find out why the team is left fantasizing about the future, we spoke with Fatshark’s pad Anderson during Game Show Cologne.

“It’s quite a book answer,” Anderson first clarified. “Just half the studio is Warhammer Freaks, right? So, we started with a fantasy setting, we started with a role-playing perspective, so the biggest one has always been the 40K brand because it’s more epic, bigger, crazier .

We also asked Anderson about the recent delay, and how this has allowed Fat Shark to improve the Undertide experience.

“It’s basically ending the demo and then balancing everything out. When you’re making a game, you find a core that works and the game plays well, but you just need that time to make everything perfect. We’d rather be at launch Do it before, and then do it after launch, right? So, it has all the different dynamic systems, all the balance, all the progression, and all of that really comes together with everything.

You can watch our full interview with Andersson below, where we also discuss firing systems, custom systems, and more.

