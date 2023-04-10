Home Technology Federal garden in Mannheim starts: biotope instead of flower show
Technology

Federal garden in Mannheim starts: biotope instead of flower show

by admin
Federal garden in Mannheim starts: biotope instead of flower show

Gute catchers catch between 15 and 18 pieces an hour,” says Michael Schnellbach. The managing director of the Mannheim Federal Horticultural Society can only estimate how many wall lizards his people have caught and resettled. It must have been around 10,000, he says.

Bernd Freytag

Business correspondent Rhein-Neckar-Saar based in Mainz.

The rescue operation seemed strange, because where lizards were sunning themselves on barracks walls and concrete pavement, it is not a new concrete desert that is being created, but the Federal Garden Show, a green oasis on the outskirts of the city. And when the flower beds have been cleared in October and the stands dismantled, the “green corridor north-east” will remain: a fresh air corridor for Mannheim, local recreation area and species protection biotope in one. The lizards had to go anyway. Schnellbach knows that this is regulated by law. “As soon as excavators roll, you need compensatory measures.”

Former US Army logistics depot

Anyone who speaks to the man not only dives into the depths of German nature conservation law, he quickly understands that a federal garden show, affectionately called Buga, is more than flowers, trees and gardens. It is an infrastructure project worth millions, planned for years, with all the usual accompanying noises: citizen protests, party bickering, meetings and expert opinions and more expert opinions and more meetings.

Schnellbach, in his late fifties, is in the midst of one of the biggest conversion projects ever: the dismantling of the 80-hectare Spinelli barracks – a former US Army logistics depot. The supply of military vehicles and tanks for the whole of Europe was organized from here. Not only the barracks area had to be unsealed and cleared. In order to end up with a continuous green lung, the neighboring Feudenheimer Au should also be included in the plans, a field and park landscape not far from the Neckar bank. It was to be renatured, and an artificial lake was even to be dug through which the Neckar would later be routed so that it could meander again, as it did before it was straightened out.

This is what it should look like, the completely renovated Luisenpark.



picture series



Print
:


Mannheim

However, the “green” part is not over. The Buga project includes a cycle expressway, and the city is also building 1,800 new apartments on the edge of the barracks, including a kindergarten, elementary school and a green belt with play areas that borders directly on the exhibition grounds.

See also  Spatial audio and downloads on 6 devices: Netflix's news for the Premium plan

You may also like

Insta360 Flow: Advanced AI Tracking Stabilizer for Professional-Grade...

Spotify announces the end of the Live app

Jack Black Publicly Praises The Last of Us...

Electric flagship ID.7 has a lot to offer

Get a 4TB SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD for...

Create 3 ultra-flexible business work skills through the...

Xiaomi Civi 3 is already on the production...

film review by James Cameron…

Come see if you have done it: Nintendo...

Digital tools, interview with Davide Salmistraro from Soldo

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy