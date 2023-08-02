Federal IT is becoming a risk for Switzerland

Criminals have released sensitive federal data. The case is shocking because it shows the federal administration’s careless handling of information. But the real danger is even greater.

There has been a lot of activism in the offices of the federal administration in Bern for a few weeks. The topic of IT security is suddenly at the top of the list of priorities, right up to the Bundesrat. The reason for this is an unpleasant incident: Cyber ​​criminals attacked an IT supplier company of the federal administration – and in the process stole sensitive federal data that should not have been on the company’s servers.

