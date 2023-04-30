films, series and programs to see on April 29th…

Many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with The legacy – Long live RAIbroadcast starting at 21:25 on Rai 1. Canale 5 responds with a new appointment with the evening Amiciwhile on La 7 at 21:15 the cultural and environmental analysis of Eden – A planet to save.
There are also several options regarding the cinema tonight on TV. Italia 1 offers an evening of adventure, broadcasting in succession Madagascar e The Scorpion King 5 – The Book of Souls. In the late evening, Rete 4 broadcasts instead In the valley of Elah Of Paul Haggis. Lastly, the proposal by Iris, which is broadcasting, should be noted Guilty of murder Of Michael Caton-Jones e Presumed innocent Of Alan J. Growing up.
Rai 1
21:25 – The legacy – Long live RAI (quiz)
11.55pm – TG 1 Sera (news)
00:00 – Katie Fforde: The Kiss of Remembrance (film by Frauke Thielecke, 2019)
01:50 – Subheading (current events)
Rai 2
21:20 – FBI (television series, season 5 episode 11)
10:10pm – FBI International (television series, season 2 episode 10)
11.00 pm – Detectives – Resolved and unsolved cases (real crime)
11.50 pm – TG 2 Dossier (news)
00:40 – TG 2 Storie: Stories of the week (column)
01:20 – TG 2 Carpenter (column)
01:45 – TG 2 Cinematinée (column)
01:50 – TG 2 Ahab Books (column)
01:55 – TG 2 Yes, travel (column)
Rai 3
20:20 – Words (current events)
21:45 – Fifth dimension – The future is already here (column)
00:00 – TG 3 Mondo (current news)
00:25 – TG 3 Agenda of the world (column)
00:35 – The right place (column)
01:30 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)
01:45 – Fairytale – A Fairy Tale (film by Aleksandr Sokurov, 2022)
Network 4
21:20 – Seven days (current news)
11.30pm – In the Valley of Elah (film by Paul Haggis, 2007)
01:50 – TG 4 The last hour Night (newscast)
Channel 5
21:20 – Amici (talent show)
00:55 – TG 5 special (news)
01:50 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)
Italia 1
21:20 – Madagascar (film by Eric Darnell and Tom McGrath, 2005)
23:10 – The Scorpion King 5 – The book of souls (film by Don Michael Paul, 2018)
the 7
21:15 – Eden – A planet to save (column)
00:30 – TG La 7 (news)
00:40 – Antechamber with a view (directory)
TV 8
21:15 – Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel (real TV)
10.30pm – Nightmare kitchens (real TV)
11.45pm – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Summer Restaurants (cooking show)
New ones
21:15 – Redemption – Hidden identities (film by Steven Knight, 2013)
11.35pm – The herd – The murder of Desirée Piovanelli (documentary)
01:05 – From the chicken coop to the runway (real TV)
Rai Movie
21:10 – Miracles are accepted (film by Alessandro Siani, 2015)
11:00 pm – It’s done now! (film by Enzo Monteleone, 1999)
00:45 – Let me in (film by Tomas Alfredson, 2008)
Iris
21:00 – Guilty of Murder (film by Michael Caton-Jones, 2002)
23:20 – Presumed innocent (film by Alan J. Pakula, 1990)
01:45 – Open Road – The road to start over (film by Michael Meredith, 2009)
Cielo
21:15 – It’s better to make love well (film by Pasquale Festa Campanile, 1975)
11.15pm – Skin: the history of the nude in film (documentary)
Rai 4
21:20 – The Informer – Three seconds to survive (film by Andrea Di Stefano, 2019)
23:10 – Peninsula (film by Yeon Sang-ho, 2020)
01:10 – Manhunt (film by John Woo, 2017)
Rai 5
8.40pm – Ballet (show)
10.40pm – The Sorcerers’ Apprentices (documentary)
23:15 – World Experiment (documentary)
00:15 – The Doors – When You’re Strange (documentario)
01:40 – Rai News – Night (news)
01:45 – Art Night (documentario)
Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.
