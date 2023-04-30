films, series and programs to see on April 29th…

Many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with The legacy – Long live RAIbroadcast starting at 21:25 on Rai 1. Canale 5 responds with a new appointment with the evening Amiciwhile on La 7 at 21:15 the cultural and environmental analysis of Eden – A planet to save.

There are also several options regarding the cinema tonight on TV. Italia 1 offers an evening of adventure, broadcasting in succession Madagascar e The Scorpion King 5 – The Book of Souls. In the late evening, Rete 4 broadcasts instead In the valley of Elah Of Paul Haggis. Lastly, the proposal by Iris, which is broadcasting, should be noted Guilty of murder Of Michael Caton-Jones e Presumed innocent Of Alan J. Growing up.

Rai 1

21:25 – The legacy – Long live RAI (quiz)

11.55pm – TG 1 Sera (news)

00:00 – Katie Fforde: The Kiss of Remembrance (film by Frauke Thielecke, 2019)

01:50 – Subheading (current events)

Rai 2

21:20 – FBI (television series, season 5 episode 11)

10:10pm – FBI International (television series, season 2 episode 10)

11.00 pm – Detectives – Resolved and unsolved cases (real crime)

11.50 pm – TG 2 Dossier (news)

00:40 – TG 2 Storie: Stories of the week (column)

01:20 – TG 2 Carpenter (column)

01:45 – TG 2 Cinematinée (column)

01:50 – TG 2 Ahab Books (column)

01:55 – TG 2 Yes, travel (column)

Rai 3

20:20 – Words (current events)

21:45 – Fifth dimension – The future is already here (column)

00:00 – TG 3 Mondo (current news)

00:25 – TG 3 Agenda of the world (column)

00:35 – The right place (column)

01:30 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)

01:45 – Fairytale – A Fairy Tale (film by Aleksandr Sokurov, 2022)

Network 4

21:20 – Seven days (current news)

11.30pm – In the Valley of Elah (film by Paul Haggis, 2007)

01:50 – TG 4 The last hour Night (newscast)

Channel 5

21:20 – Amici (talent show)

00:55 – TG 5 special (news)

01:50 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Madagascar (film by Eric Darnell and Tom McGrath, 2005)

23:10 – The Scorpion King 5 – The book of souls (film by Don Michael Paul, 2018)

the 7

21:15 – Eden – A planet to save (column)

00:30 – TG La 7 (news)

00:40 – Antechamber with a view (directory)

TV 8

21:15 – Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel (real TV)

10.30pm – Nightmare kitchens (real TV)

11.45pm – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Summer Restaurants (cooking show)

New ones

21:15 – Redemption – Hidden identities (film by Steven Knight, 2013)

11.35pm – The herd – The murder of Desirée Piovanelli (documentary)

01:05 – From the chicken coop to the runway (real TV)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Miracles are accepted (film by Alessandro Siani, 2015)

11:00 pm – It’s done now! (film by Enzo Monteleone, 1999)

00:45 – Let me in (film by Tomas Alfredson, 2008)

Iris

21:00 – Guilty of Murder (film by Michael Caton-Jones, 2002)

23:20 – Presumed innocent (film by Alan J. Pakula, 1990)

01:45 – Open Road – The road to start over (film by Michael Meredith, 2009)

Cielo

21:15 – It’s better to make love well (film by Pasquale Festa Campanile, 1975)

11.15pm – Skin: the history of the nude in film (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – The Informer – Three seconds to survive (film by Andrea Di Stefano, 2019)

23:10 – Peninsula (film by Yeon Sang-ho, 2020)

01:10 – Manhunt (film by John Woo, 2017)

Rai 5

8.40pm – Ballet (show)

10.40pm – The Sorcerers’ Apprentices (documentary)

23:15 – World Experiment (documentary)

00:15 – The Doors – When You’re Strange (documentario)

01:40 – Rai News – Night (news)

01:45 – Art Night (documentario)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.