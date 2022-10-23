One of the first problems with building the metaverse was creating a lot of 3D content and bringing real-world objects into virtual space. Adobe announced several new features and products at the recent MAX 2022 conference to help creators build 3D content intuitively, and announced with Meta that it will introduce Substance 3D tools on the Meta Quest platform to build and share immersive 3D content .

Adobe Substance 3D Modeler

This new tool allows creators to create 3D models in immersive VR environments like holding clay, and users can seamlessly switch between desktop computers and VR rigs to speed up workflow. Avoid the arduous learning curve of traditional 3D modeling techniques through “hands-on” experience.

Adobe Substance 3D Sampler adds 3D capture function

In the past, Adobe Substance 3D Sampler already had the function of capturing materials from photos. In this update, the photogrammetry tool “3D Capture” has been added to capture real objects in photos and convert them into ready-to-use 3D models.

Optimized for Apple Silicon

In addition to PCs, Adobe has optimized the Substance 3D tool for Apple Silicon, the M1 and M2 chips, for speed and stability.

Adobe Aero Assisted iOS App Clips

Adobe Aero, the mobile app for AR content creation and experience, has been updated to support iOS App Clips, allowing viewers using iOS devices to experience AR creation through App Clips without downloading the Aero app in full.