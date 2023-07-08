films, series and programs to see on July 7…

What to see tonight on TV? Even today we are here to answer this question and to give you useful advice for an evening of entertainment and relaxation. In prime time on Rai 1 there is a new appointment with the talent show Such and suchwhile Canale 5 responds by continuing the programming of the episodes of the first season de The girl and the officer. Space also for current affairs with Fourth grade – Storiesbroadcast starting at 21:20 on Rete 4.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. Rai 3 broadcasts The Bad Poetcon Sergio Castellitto in the part of Gabriele D’Annunzio. The 7 responds with Mississippi Burning – The Roots of Hate Of Alan Parkerwhile Iris broadcasts in succession Michael Clayton Of Tony Gilroy e Manchester by the Sea Of Kenneth Lonergan. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on July 7, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – Such and such (talent show)

11.55pm – TG 1 Sera (news)

00:00 – Code – Life is digital (column)

01:10 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)

01:15 – Cinematografo Estate (column)

Rai 2

21:20 – The island of 30 coffins (television series, season 1 episodes 1-2)

11.15pm – Total Summer Football (sports column)

00:15 – The lunatics (news)

Rai 3

21:20 – The bad poet (film by Gianluca Jodice, 2020)

11.15pm – Oil (news)

00:00 – TG 3 Summer Night Line (news)

00:35 – TG Magazine (column)

Network 4

21:20 – Fourth grade – Stories (current events)

00:50 – All Rise (television series, season 2 episode 9)

01:45 – Raffaella Carrà – Special 2 (show)

Channel 5

21:20 – The girl and the officer (television series, season 1 episode 13-14-15)

00:00 – Station 19 (television series, season 5 episode 1)

00:55 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Chicago PD (television series, season 10 episode 4)

11:10pm – Law & Order: Organized Crime (television series, season 2 episodes 7-8)

00:50 – Prodigal Son (television series, season 1 episodes 19-20)

the 7

21:15 – Mississippi Burning – The roots of hatred (film by Alan Parker, 1988)

11.45pm – La 7 Doc (documentary)

TV 8

21:30 – The crimes of the BarLume (television series, season 3 episodes 1-2)

New ones

21:25 – Crozza’s best brothers (show)

10.55pm – Confession (current news)

00:25 – Crozza’s best brothers (show)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Brian Banks – The game of life (film by Tom Shadyac, 2018)

22:50 – Southpaw – The last challenge (film by Antoine Fuqua, 2015)

01:05 – Suburbicon (film by George Clooney, 2017)

Iris

21:00 – Michael Clayton (film di Tony Gilroy, 2007)

23:30 – Manchester by the Sea (film di Kenneth Lonergan, 2016)

Cielo

21:15 – The initiation (film by Gianfranco Mingozzi, 1986)

23:15 – Between Us (film di Jude Bauman, 2023)

Rai 4

21:20 – From China with fury (film by Lo Wei, 1972)

23:10 – Predators (film di Nimród Antal, 2010)

01:05 – Wonderland (column)

01:40 – Fargo – The series (television series, season 4 episode 5)

Rai 5

9.15 pm – Concert by the Theater – La Fenice (musical)

11.00 pm – Before the premiere (column)

11.30pm – Paul Butterfield – Playing with the heart (documentary)

01:05 – Rock Legends (documentario)

01:25 – Rai News – Night (news)

01:30 – Charade – The circle of words (column)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

