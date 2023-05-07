films, series and programs to see on May 5th…

Several options available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with The best yearsbroadcast starting at 21:30 on Rai 1. Canale 5 responds by continuing the programming of the episodes of the first season of The patriarchwhile for current events space a Fourth grade e Propaganda Livebroadcast respectively at 21:20 on Rete 4 and at 21:15 on La 7.
Many alternatives also with regard to the cinema tonight on TV. Italia 1 dedicates the entire evening to action and adrenaline, broadcasting in succession The Transporter e Mission: Impossible. Rai 3 responds with Do not hate Of Mauro Manciniwhile Iris proposes Inside Man e Lost civilization. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.
Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on May 5, 2023
Rai 1
21:30 – The best years (show)
11.55pm – TG 1 evening (news)
00:00 – TV 7 (directory)
01:10 – Long live Rai2!… and a bit also Rai1 (show)
Rai 2
21:20 – The Good Doctor (television series, season 6 episodes 5-6)
11.00 pm – Full football (column)
00:05 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)
00:10 – Paradise – The window on showbiz (show)
01:55 – Appointment at the cinema (column)
Rai 3
21:45 – Do not hate (film by Mauro Mancini, 2020)
11:20 pm – CinAmerica (news)
00:00 – TG 3 Night Line (news)
01:05 – TG 3 Who is on stage (column)
01:20 – TG Magazine (column)
01:35 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)
01:45 – Assandira (film by Salvatore Mereu, 2020)
Network 4
21:20 – Fourth grade (current events)
00:50 – All Rise (television series, season 2 episode 2)
01:45 – Here the paw (show)
Channel 5
21:20 – The patriarch (television series, season 1 episode 4)
11:35pm – Station 19 (television series, season 4 episode 9)
00:30 – TG 5 (news)
Italia 1
21:20 – The Transporter (film di Louis Leterrier e Corey Yuen, 2002)
11:15 pm – Mission: Impossible (film by Brian De Palma, 1996)
the 7
21:15 – Propaganda Live (current events)
01:00 – TG La 7 (news)
01:10 – Half past eight (current events)
TV 8
9.30 pm – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Restaurants (cooking show)
00:00 – Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel (real TV)
New ones
21:25 – Brothers of Crozza (show)
10.55pm – Agreements & disagreements (talent show)
00:05 – Brothers of Crozza (show)
01:30 – Airport Security: Europa (real TV)
Rai Movie
21:10 – Love and blood (film by Paul Verhoeven, 1985)
23:25 – 1855 – The first great train robbery (film by Michael Crichton, 1978)
01:25 – The three from Colorado (film by Amando de Ossorio, 1965)
Iris
21:00 – Inside Man (film by Spike Lee, 2006)
11.40 pm – School of cult (column)
11:45pm – Lost civilization (film by James Gray, 2016)
Cielo
21:15 – Le Pornographe (film by Bertrand Bonello, 2021)
23:15 – Exhibition (documentario)
01:00 – My grandmother the escort (documentary)
01:45 – Love in Porn (documentario)
Rai 4
21:20 – The Equalizer 2 – Without forgiveness (film by Antoine Fuqua, 2018)
23:25 – Danny the Dog (film di Louis Leterrier, 2005)
01:10 – Wonderland (column)
01:45 – The Informer – Three seconds to survive (film by Andrea Di Stefano, 2019)
Rai 5
21:15 – The song of the Earth (musical)
10:45 pm – Migrations – Crossed portraits (documentary)
23:30 – Save the Date (rubrica)
00:00 – Sidemen: the mercenaries of rock (documentary)
01:25 – Rai News – Night (news)
01:30 – Art Rider (documentary)
