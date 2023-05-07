Home » films, series and programs to see on May 5th…
films, series and programs to see on May 5th…

Several options available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with The best yearsbroadcast starting at 21:30 on Rai 1. Canale 5 responds by continuing the programming of the episodes of the first season of The patriarchwhile for current events space a Fourth grade e Propaganda Livebroadcast respectively at 21:20 on Rete 4 and at 21:15 on La 7.

Many alternatives also with regard to the cinema tonight on TV. Italia 1 dedicates the entire evening to action and adrenaline, broadcasting in succession The Transporter e Mission: Impossible. Rai 3 responds with Do not hate Of Mauro Manciniwhile Iris proposes Inside Man e Lost civilization. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Rai 1

21:30 – The best years (show)
11.55pm – TG 1 evening (news)
00:00 – TV 7 (directory)
01:10 – Long live Rai2!… and a bit also Rai1 (show)

Rai 2

21:20 – The Good Doctor (television series, season 6 episodes 5-6)
11.00 pm – Full football (column)
00:05 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)
00:10 – Paradise – The window on showbiz (show)
01:55 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

Rai 3

21:45 – Do not hate (film by Mauro Mancini, 2020)
11:20 pm – CinAmerica (news)
00:00 – TG 3 Night Line (news)
01:05 – TG 3 Who is on stage (column)
01:20 – TG Magazine (column)
01:35 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)
01:45 – Assandira (film by Salvatore Mereu, 2020)

Network 4

21:20 – Fourth grade (current events)
00:50 – All Rise (television series, season 2 episode 2)
01:45 – Here the paw (show)

Channel 5

21:20 – The patriarch (television series, season 1 episode 4)
11:35pm – Station 19 (television series, season 4 episode 9)
00:30 – TG 5 (news)

Italia 1

21:20 – The Transporter (film di Louis Leterrier e Corey Yuen, 2002)
11:15 pm – Mission: Impossible (film by Brian De Palma, 1996)

the 7

21:15 – Propaganda Live (current events)
01:00 – TG La 7 (news)
01:10 – Half past eight (current events)

TV 8

9.30 pm – Alessandro Borghese – 4 Restaurants (cooking show)
00:00 – Bruno Barbieri – 4 Hotel (real TV)

New ones

21:25 – Brothers of Crozza (show)
10.55pm – Agreements & disagreements (talent show)
00:05 – Brothers of Crozza (show)
01:30 – Airport Security: Europa (real TV)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Love and blood (film by Paul Verhoeven, 1985)
23:25 – 1855 – The first great train robbery (film by Michael Crichton, 1978)
01:25 – The three from Colorado (film by Amando de Ossorio, 1965)

Iris

21:00 – Inside Man (film by Spike Lee, 2006)
11.40 pm – School of cult (column)
11:45pm – Lost civilization (film by James Gray, 2016)

Cielo

21:15 – Le Pornographe (film by Bertrand Bonello, 2021)
23:15 – Exhibition (documentario)
01:00 – My grandmother the escort (documentary)
01:45 – Love in Porn (documentario)

Rai 4

21:20 – The Equalizer 2 – Without forgiveness (film by Antoine Fuqua, 2018)
23:25 – Danny the Dog (film di Louis Leterrier, 2005)
01:10 – Wonderland (column)
01:45 – The Informer – Three seconds to survive (film by Andrea Di Stefano, 2019)

Rai 5

21:15 – The song of the Earth (musical)
10:45 pm – Migrations – Crossed portraits (documentary)
23:30 – Save the Date (rubrica)
00:00 – Sidemen: the mercenaries of rock (documentary)
01:25 – Rai News – Night (news)
01:30 – Art Rider (documentary)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

