Yesterday became the new smartphones from the well-known brand Xiaomi in front of a home crowd China presented. It’s already about them 13th row der Smartphones: Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Proin the Cooperation with camera manufacturer Leica have arisen.

Unfortunately, it is not yet known when the 13 models will be on the international market will arrive. Nevertheless, at yesterday’s product presentation some exciting ones information published for the mobile phones, which we have summarized for you in this article.

Xiaomi 13

The Xiaomi 13 has one Akku mit 4500 mAh and can even without a cable loaded, provided you have one Xiaomi-Ladeschale. The display has a size of 6.36 inches (16.15 cm) and is therefore something kleiner than the 13 Pro. The screen is right flat and is held by a relative angular frame surround. In addition, it should 1080 x 2400 Pixel to reach.

It should cost depending on the storage capacity 545 euros upwards. There are the variants 8 GB/128 GB, 8 GB/256 GB, 12 GB/256 GB and 12 GB/512 GB. The latter is priced at around 680 Euro.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

The Pro version, on the other hand, has one Akku mit 4820 mAh and can too wireless Loading. The smartphone measures 6.73 inches (17.09 cm) and achieved 1440 x 3200 Pixel. Here the screen is less flat and the edges are also a bit more flat rounded – it has an overall effect softer.

Both models have Triple-Camerasthat along with Leica were worked out. That of the Xiaomi 13 is coming up 54 Megapixelthe 13 Pro on 50. It will Dolby-Vision and LOG recordings supported – these can be in 4K be included. Otherwise videos are in up to 8K possible.

The 13 Pro starts pricewise at 680 Euro and costs a little more depending on the storage space. The cheapest model comes along 8GB/128GB and the most expensive with 12 GB/512 GB should cost 860 euros to be available. In China, sales are expected to start in December.

If you are interested in other Xiaomi smartphones, you should also our contribution to the Redmi Note 12 series view. Cheap alternatives would also be the models from the Redmi Note 11 Series, for example the Redmi Note 11 or Redmi Note 11 Pro.

All statements without guarantee. Prices may have changed in the meantime.

