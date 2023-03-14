In people treated with doxorubicin

Children suffering from cancer and treated with doxorubicin benefit from the effects of dexrazoxane, a drug that ensures long-term cardioprotection. “Among young adult childhood cancer survivors, the cardioprotective effect was observed nearly 20 years after initial anthracycline exposure,” the researchers explain in an article published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

Anthracyclines increase the risk of long-term cardiomyopathy, and dexrazoxane is one of the options available for cardioprotection. However, its use has been limited for fear that it could increase the risk of recurrence.

However, an earlier study found no differences in overall survival or recurrence risk among children who took it.

The new study involved 195 cancer survivors who had taken part in one of 4









