Home Health PEDIATRIC CANCER, DEXRAZOXAN IS CARDIOPROTECTIVE Pharmacology
Health

PEDIATRIC CANCER, DEXRAZOXAN IS CARDIOPROTECTIVE Pharmacology

by admin

In people treated with doxorubicin

Children suffering from cancer and treated with doxorubicin benefit from the effects of dexrazoxane, a drug that ensures long-term cardioprotection. “Among young adult childhood cancer survivors, the cardioprotective effect was observed nearly 20 years after initial anthracycline exposure,” the researchers explain in an article published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
Anthracyclines increase the risk of long-term cardiomyopathy, and dexrazoxane is one of the options available for cardioprotection. However, its use has been limited for fear that it could increase the risk of recurrence.
However, an earlier study found no differences in overall survival or recurrence risk among children who took it.
The new study involved 195 cancer survivors who had taken part in one of 4 … (Continue) read the 2nd page



Keywords | cancer, anthracyclines, cardioprotective,

See also  in Granda free visits to women with cases of family cancer - Targatocn.it

You may also like

Milan-Salernitana 1-1: Dia responds to Giroud, the Rossoneri...

Prefer tomatoes: How to sow successfully | >...

“The tramway reaches the heart of the historic...

The anti-diabetic drug used to lose weight disappears...

TBE is waiting on the doorstep – a...

Massacre of Ponticelli, the Hyenas interview Giorgia Meloni:...

Outpatient Intensive Care – Medicine and Health, Specialists...

“We chose each other, I love you.” Antonella’s...

Rebound effect due to drugs, how to recognize...

Support from the European Commission for the transport...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy