First time testing a Dolby Vision projector! Guoxi CHiQ B8U 4K Android Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector $18,800 Very cost-effective! | Projector Evaluation

The CHiQ B8U is the first ultra-short-throw Android TV laser projector we tested that supports the Dolby Vision projector image format. It supports 2300 ANSI lumens at 4K UHD resolution. In addition to being equipped with Dolby Vision, the audio also supports Dolby Atoms and DTS HD output. And support MEMC technology (Motion Estimate and Motion Compensation) dynamic compensation function. Improve image fluency. In addition, CHiQ B8U also has a keystone correction function, which supports up to 8 adjustment points and is easy to operate. Support HDR10 and MEMC frame interpolation technology, the screen size can reach 80 inches to 150 inches, 120 inches is recommended. In addition, with the ultra-short focal ratio of 0.12:1, only a projection distance of 190 mm is required to obtain a 100-inch giant screen projection effect, freeing up more space for flexible installation.

💃CHiQ B8U Specifications

Display technology: DLP

Resolution: 4K UHD (3840×2160)

Brightness: 2,300 ANSI lumens

Color gamut: 130% BT.709

Screen size: 80″ – 150″ (120″ recommended)

Light source type: laser

Light source life: 25,000 hours

Input Interface: 1 x HDMI 2.1 (supports CEC), 1 x HDMI (supports eARC and CEC), 2 x USB 2.0 (5V 1A), 1 x RS-232, 1 x LAN

Output and audio: 1 x SPDIF, 1 x coaxial, 1 x 3.5mm audio interface, wireless/sound: IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2.4+5Ghz, Bluetooth 5.0

Picture: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG

Audio: Dolby Atmos, DTS HD, Dolby Digital 5.1

Operating system: Android 11 (Android TV)

OSD / Display Language: English, Chinese, Thai, German, Russian, French, Portuguese, Spanish, Italian

Price: $18,800

✨😁Projector expert Autoplus Digitech has officially become the general agent of CHIQ in Hong Kong. There are also different discounts and package installation services in the channel, so that users can easily build their own home theater. If necessary, you can go to the following website to inquire.

https://www.auto-plus.com.hk/product/chiq-b8u/

Demonstration in Mong Kok: Address: 1st Floor, No. 48, Sai Yeung Choi Street South (Exit E2, Mong Kok MTR Station)