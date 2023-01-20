Text｜Li YushengPhotography｜You Mingyuan

When it comes to Panerai (PANERAI), you probably have a clear outline in your mind: there is a crown guard bridge, and then equipped with a sandwich dial. As for the function, it is nothing more than a three-hand or chronograph, almost That’s the combination. However, in the past few years, Panerai has begun to cut in from different aspects to construct a brand new look. The latest Luminor Due Luna moon phase watch is to start from the function, increase the options of Panerai in complex functions, and enrich our understanding of Panerai. The imagination of the sea.

We have written two articles before detailing Panerai’s new Luminor Due Luna moon phase watch: “Panahai’s first pure moon phase function! Luminor Due Luna Color and Material Variation Combination”, “Evolution and Re-Evolution! PANERAI: Reconstructing the Lineup of Complex Functions”, here we will quickly sort out the key points again, and finally talk about my thoughts on the real watch after touching it.

Panerai’s new Luminor Due Luna is the brand’s first pure moon phase function.



The Luminor Due Luna moon phase watch is Panerai’s first pure moon phase function. Strictly speaking, Panerai has made moon phases in the past, but it is just one of the additional functions of complex functions. For example, the PAM00920 launched in 2018 is a tourbillon watch that integrates the time equation and the time of two places. Put it on the case back. It is the first time for Panerai to separate the moon phase function into a single complex function.

Panerai made some ingenious adjustments in the layout of the moon phase function. In the past, we saw that the moon phase function was mostly placed at 6 o’clock or 12 o’clock, and a small second hand or calendar indication may be added to it. However, Panerai retains the typical configuration of the small seconds dial at 9 o’clock in the past, and the moon phase display moves to 3 o’clock along the way. The word Luna on the dial at six o’clock means the moon in Italian. As for the moon made of 24K gold, it is very realistic and full of details.

The moon made of 24K gold is very realistic and full of details.



Panerai’s Luminor Due moon phase model has launched four 38mm styles. In addition to stainless steel, there is also a Goldtech™ red gold material, and only this one is equipped with a mother-of-pearl surface, so it is also the only one in this wave of releases. A version that is not a sandwich plate.

Luminor Due Luna PAM01179, priced at NT$274,000.



PANERAI

Luminor Due Luna

Model: PAM01179

Diameter: 38mm

Material: fine steel

Functions: hours, minutes, small seconds, moon phase indication

Movement: P.900/MP automatic winding

Power reserve: about 72 hours

Waterproof: 30 meters

Price: NT$274,000

Luminor Due Luna PAM01181, priced at NT$615,000.



PANERAI

Luminor Due Luna

Model: PAM01181

Diameter: 38mm

Material: Goldtech™ red gold

Functions: hours, minutes, small seconds, moon phase indication

Movement: P.900/MP automatic winding

Power reserve: about 72 hours

Waterproof: 30 meters

Pricing: NT$ 615,000

Panerai has clear outlines and eye-catching shapes. Not everyone can copy such traits, but because it is too prominent, the brand must carefully consider every step of the implementation if it is necessary to add or subtract a stroke to the design. When I saw Luminor Due Luna for the first time, it was an all-too-familiar feeling. He was still the most familiar Panerai. As for the moon phase display, it was placed in the most suitable position, just like he was born It should be the same over there, and it doesn’t violate the peace at all.

Another ingenuity in the design of Luminor Due Luna is that it only made the size of 38mm in the first launch. In the past, the moon phase function was mostly placed on the “Wen watch”, but Panerai itself puts the most emphasis on sports style. If you want to say that the most suitable one is the slim Luminor Due series, among which 38mm is the most suitable. I was worried at first whether 38mm would be too small for men, but the fact is that with the extension of the crown bridge structure, the visual effect looks bigger, and the thickness of the case is very good, I own 17.5mm Worn around the wrists, it can be tucked into the cuffs cleverly, but still retains a certain amount of weight, which is very beautiful. The Luminor Due Luna is definitely my favorite pure moon phase watch of late.

