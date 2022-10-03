Home Technology Following in the footsteps of Microsoft, Mozilla and Samsung, Meta Announces Homemade Browser Design for Facebook App on Android
by admin
Meta announced earlier that it will follow in the footsteps of Microsoft, Mozilla and Samsung, and will change the built-in browser of the Facebook app on the Android platform to its own design and a version based on the Chromium architecture.

The reason why Meta makes this adjustment is that the original built-in browser of the Facebook app uses the default System WebView browser engine of the Android operating system, but most users will only update the Facebook app version through the Google Play Store, but not At the same time, the Chrome browser and System WebView component versions are updated through the Google Play Store, so there may be many vulnerabilities in browsing security.

In addition to the possible safety of browsing, if the version of the System WebView component is not updated, it may also lead to the stability of the Android version of the Facebook app, and even cause crashes.

Therefore, based on these considerations, Meta decided to use the Chromium architecture as the basis to change Facebook’s built-in browser to its own design, so that users can update the built-in browser functions when updating the Facebook app, and keep the Facebook app more updated. Stable operating performance.

However, based on the flexibility of the Android operating system, users can still choose to open web content with different preferred browsers in the Facebook app.

