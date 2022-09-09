Home Technology Football Manager 2023 to launch this November – Football Manager 2023
Sega and Sports Interactive have announced the next iteration of the Football Manager series. Creatively seen as Football Manager in 2023, the game is coming to PC and Mac via Apple Arcade, consoles (4 and 5), Xbox, Switch, and even Android and iOS devices.

We’ve been told in a press release that all of these releases will be released on the same day, November 8, and that a touch version of the mobile game will even be available to Switch owners. Beyond that, the game will arrive as a day-one title on Game Pass for Xbox and PC. Sega even added that the game will have an early access period for PC players, starting around two weeks before the full release.

Interestingly, Sega even used the announcement here to highlight the environmental efforts being made during the game’s launch, including the fact that the physical version of the game won’t have discs or laptops, and that the overall carbon footprint of this year’s installment is better than Football Manager 2022. down 47%.

Check out the game’s release date trailer below.

