Elon Musk was no longer the richest man in the world for a few hours. Tesla’s number one, according to the Forbes list, was ousted in the afternoon by Bernard Arnault, head of the luxury giant LVMH. Shortly after, however, he regained the title. The reason for the decline in his assets would be attributable to the fluctuating performance of Tesla’s stock, which has fallen to the levels of October 2021 in recent days. Tesla’s shares remain the most important slice of Musk’s assets. Even if the entrepreneur had to sell a good part of it to finance the purchase of Twitter, he paid 44 billion.

Bernard Arnault, CEO of the parent company of luxury brand Louis Vuitton, topped the rankings for a few hours. But his supremacy did not last long. However, he remains very close to Musk with assets estimated at 185.3 billion dollars, according to Forbes. The head of Tesla is ‘a little higher’: 185.4 billion, a figure that gives him back the title snatched a year ago from Jeff Bezos, number one at Amazon.

Musk’s net worth, Reuters recalls, fell below $200 billion on November 8 last year. In those days a strong sale of Tesla shares had started by investors, worried by the fact that Musk and his managers could be too focused on Twitter, abandoning the team’s goals. There hasn’t been a real turnaround since then, and the stock continues to trend negatively on Wall Street. Musk, in addition to Tesla and Twitter, is also the leader of SpaceX and Neuralink