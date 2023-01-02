Listen to the audio version of the article

In 2022, one operation out of every two in Europe saw the participation of a foreign investor. The photograph of the European ecosystem of start-ups emerges from the analysis of preliminary data by PitchBook, which confirms that the level is the highest ever recorded so far.

In detail, the rounds, which saw the participation of venture capital with non-European passports, were overall 4,232 for a total value of 65.2 billion euro. As a percentage it is equivalent respectively to 49.6…