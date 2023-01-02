Home Technology Foreign venture capital investments are making a comeback in Europe
Technology

Foreign venture capital investments are making a comeback in Europe

by admin
Foreign venture capital investments are making a comeback in Europe

In 2022, one operation out of every two in Europe saw the participation of a foreign investor. The photograph of the European ecosystem of start-ups emerges from the analysis of preliminary data by PitchBook, which confirms that the level is the highest ever recorded so far.

In detail, the rounds, which saw the participation of venture capital with non-European passports, were overall 4,232 for a total value of 65.2 billion euro. As a percentage it is equivalent respectively to 49.6…

See also  Amazfit launches GTR 4 and GTS 4 smartwatches in Taiwan, supporting more accurate satellite positioning and data measurement

You may also like

The turning point of Netflix: fitness and yoga...

Neanderthal comet will approach Earth after 50 thousand...

Neanderthal comet will approach Earth after 50 thousand...

The turning point of Netflix: fitness and yoga...

It is rumored that Nintendo really wanted to...

Adaptive AI, Metaverse, Superapp: here are the tech...

Twitter fails to pay rent on San Francisco...

Twitter fails to pay rent on San Francisco...

Twitter hasn’t paid rent since Musk arrived: owner...

TV, VR headsets, health, fitness and AI: what...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy