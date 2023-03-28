Gavin Raeburn, former head and founder of Playground Games, the development team of the Forza Horizon series, announced the establishment of a new game development studio, Lighthouse Games, which is currently developing unannounced new works.

Lighthouse Games, a new game development studio based in the UK, was founded by former Playground Games founder Gavin Raeburn and a number of founding members and other industry talents. They will focus on creating AAA games. Gavin Raeburn said: “We set out to build something really special, using our past experience to create a new genre.”

It is understood that the studio is developing a new project, has not disclosed relevant information, and is currently recruiting relevant talents.