Produced by Luminous Productions, a subsidiary of SQUARE ENIX, the action game “Forspoken” (PS5 / PC), which will be launched on January 24, 2023, has now released a 3D CG plot film describing the protagonist Fleur’s state of mind overcoming adversity. For players to enjoy.

“Spelled Lands” is the first action role-playing game independently produced by the Luminous Productions team under SQUARE ENIX. The story tells that the young New Yorker Frey Holland was transported from the concrete jungle of New York to the mysterious country “Axia” due to some mysterious phenomenon. A magical and self-aware bracer wrapped around Fleur’s arm in an incredible way, so she gained the ability to cast spells and use magic to move in the vast landscape of Asia. Fleur nicknamed her new golden companion “Acuff”. She will use the power of Acuff to embark on an adventure in this beautiful land with magnificent scenery but full of dangers, and fight against all kinds of alien monsters and powerful ruler witches , looking for a way home.

The trial version is open for download

The trial version of “Spelled Lands” is currently open for download on the PlayStation Store, and it is part of the official version extracted and adjusted. You can use thrilling magic parkour and a variety of combat magic to enjoy the fun of adventure in the beautiful and cruel world of Asia.

※ Data from the trial version cannot be inherited to the official version

Trial version download link

Hong Kong: https://store.playstation.com/zh-hant-hk/product/HP0082-PPSA05702_00-ATHIADM000000003

Taiwan: https://store.playstation.com/zh-hant-tw/product/HP0082-PPSA05702_00-ATHIADM00000000

Game Information

Game Name: Cursed Land

Original game name: Forspoken

Game Genre: Action RPG

Compatible platforms: PlayStation 5 / PC (Steam / Epic Games Store / Windows PC)

Release date: January 24, 2023

Suggested price: NT$1,990 for the regular version, NT$2,790 for the digital deluxe version

Supported languages: Traditional Chinese/English/Japanese and other 14 languages

Number of players: 1 person

Age Rating: Restricted

Developer: SQUARE ENIX Luminous Productions

Publisher: SQUARE ENIX

Official site: https://www.jp.square-enix.com/forspoken/

