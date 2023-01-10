«I was frankly amazed and embittered, with the exception of a few MPs, by the absence of human solidarity and political support from the Alleanza Verdi-Sinistra (AVS) parliamentary group, with which I was elected as an independent. After careful and painful meditation on the human and political level, I made the decision to join the Mixed parliamentary group, leaving the AVS group, to continue my work as a parliamentarian». Aboubakar Soumahoro overturns the accusations that have rained down on him in recent months after the scandal of the Karibu cooperatives that his mother-in-law managed, which the Latina prosecutor is investigating, amidst unpaid salaries and migrants forced to live without food and water.

The deputy had already suspended himself from the parliamentary group of the Green-Left Alliance before Christmas: a “spontaneous” decision, announced Angelo Bonelli and Nicola Fratoianni, the two promoters of the list that brought him to Parliament. Now he announces instead the change of plans and joining the Misto group.

«The cooperative – Soumahoro reconstructs – had an excellent reputation as it was awarded and appreciated by many newspapers and local and national politicians, therefore I had no reason to believe there were irremediable critical issues, apart from a temporary cash flow difficulty, unfortunately quite frequent for those who works with projects financed by public funds. In any case, I have total faith in the Judiciary, and if mistakes have been made, whoever made them will pay”. Soumahoro, the dossier explains, “in recent years has visited only one branch of the Karibu cooperative, the one dedicated to assisting minors, finding a clean and dignified environment as publicly recognized by the Municipality of Rome, which confirmed that the situation (certification DURC) was regular until 27 October 2022”.

«The situation in the world of assistance is critical – explains Soumahoro – and certainly not from today. The State pays little, badly and late, especially after the entry into force of the Security Decree in 2018. When asked why I didn’t immediately take action to intervene in support of Karibu workers in difficulty, I can answer two things: the first , as a wholly partial justification, is that while I was heavily involved with my trade union and social activities on the national territory, I had hope that the situation could quickly resolve once the expected public funds arrived; the second is to offer my unconditional apologies to those workers, who would have deserved from me – in any case and regardless of the above – more solicitous attention. When a person makes a mistake, even if only for underestimating the problem and not in bad faith, there is only one solution: apologize, and commit to doing better in the future so that it never happens again”.

In the substantial dossier, Soumahoro also comments on the controversy over the photos of his wife, Liliane Murekatete, taken “from newspapers, websites and magazines, which have underlined and commented on his way of dressing, the type of clothing and accessories used, etc”. “Provocatively nicknamed “lady Gucci” – reads the dossier – the woman was at the center of a series of heavy comments and insinuations from the press and opinion leaders of various kinds”.

«I am sincerely sorry – comments Soumahoro now – that what I really meant when I spoke of the right to fashion and elegance was not understood, where I meant to refer to the right of anyone to dress as they see fit. However, I find it really strange that I am asked to make a value judgment about photos of my partner dating back 4 years before I met her.

Bonelli’s reply (Green Europe): “Humanly disappointed”

The disappointment of Angelo Bonelli, co-spokesman of Europa Verde, is strong and explains: «I’m not surprised, but I am humanly disappointed. Not because he goes to the Misto, but because of this whole story». It is true, underlines Bonelli, that Soumahoro “suspended himself. But he had assured us that he would clarify everything. Now I read that you complain of little solidarity on our part: but what kind of solidarity are you talking about? In human relationships, even those between family members, clarity is fundamental. He had assured us that he would give us timely information and that was not the case. There is a community that believed in this project and believed in your candidacy. It’s all very disappointing», concluded Bonelli.

Liliane Murekatete’s lawyer: “From the phone records it was elsewhere”

«I’m waiting for the review hearing to be set: I have no further elements with respect to the hearing of the 19th. I have read the investigating judge’s order which contains useful information for the defence, and I have already acquired telephone records for the geolocation of the lady on some of the dates indicated by the investigating judge”. This was reported by Lorenzo Borrè, the lawyer of Liliane Murekatete. Her defensive strategy, from the beginning, was to demonstrate that she, in reality, had no responsibility for what according to the allegations was happening in the Karibu coop of Latina of which she was a director for a period with her relatives.

These printouts, says lawyer Borrè today, “indicate where the lady was actually” on some dates reported in the ordinance: “Once she was even in Rieti – says the lawyer -. I therefore remain optimistic about the final outcome of this proceeding, in relation to what is contested to date. I have solicited the telephone company for the acquisition of the missing documentation».