Home Technology “Forspoken” new revision release contains bug fixes and minor optimization – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
Technology

“Forspoken” new revision release contains bug fixes and minor optimization – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

by admin
“Forspoken” new revision release contains bug fixes and minor optimization – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
“Forspoken” new revision release contains bug fixes and minor optimization – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hknews/54587/Forspoken-update”/>news/54587/Forspoken-update”/>news/54587/Forspoken-update”/>

Thanks for browsing GameApps.Please click to read the details contained in this websiteTerms and Conditions of UseandPrivacy Policy Statementand you must confirm that you agree to be bound by the relevant terms and statements before continuing to browse.

news-detail”>

news-content”>

technical problem:

  • Fixed an issue where the camera moved unexpectedly when certain Ximput devices were used as controllers.

  • Fixed an issue where FSR settings would automatically change to normal when restarting the game when FSR, DLSS and 3D resolution were set to specific settings.

  • Fixed an issue where the game displayed unexpected behavior when the PS5’s DualSense Edge wireless controller was connected to the PC.

  • Various other minor fixes.

Feature update:

  • Text fonts for Traditional/Simplified Chinese have been changed.

  • Updated system text displayed when certain items are unlocked.

  • System text delivered with the mouse misconfiguration update for patch 1.03 will now be displayed in all languages.

  • Minor optimizations were made to some functions.

Weekly bonus area

advertising sponsorship

See also  Trump is back, as sad as an Aznavour song

You may also like

What is Dota 2, the online video game...

The V1 chip of Sony WH-1000XM5 has been...

Review of the 3A-level Roguelike action shooting game...

Play Minecraft with AI? Microsoft’s internal demo is...

Qualcomm may announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3...

Technology Life | iPhone 15 is rumored to...

The mobile phone cooling fan GeeFreeze-Ultra is on...

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Friends & Family expands...

Forza Horizon 5 has more than 28 million...

Microsoft to Provide Nintendo with Call of Duty...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy