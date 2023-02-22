technical problem:
-
Fixed an issue where the camera moved unexpectedly when certain Ximput devices were used as controllers.
-
Fixed an issue where FSR settings would automatically change to normal when restarting the game when FSR, DLSS and 3D resolution were set to specific settings.
-
Fixed an issue where the game displayed unexpected behavior when the PS5’s DualSense Edge wireless controller was connected to the PC.
-
Various other minor fixes.
Feature update:
-
Text fonts for Traditional/Simplified Chinese have been changed.
-
Updated system text displayed when certain items are unlocked.
-
System text delivered with the mouse misconfiguration update for patch 1.03 will now be displayed in all languages.
-
Minor optimizations were made to some functions.
Weekly bonus area