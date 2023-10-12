Fortinet FortiManager and Fortinet FortiAnalyzer at risk: New security hole! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

There is a current IT security warning for Fortinet FortiManager and Fortinet FortiAnalyzer. You can find out what vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do here.

The Federal Office for Security in Information Technology (BSI) reported a security advisory for Fortinet FortiManager and Fortinet FortiAnalyzer on October 11, 2023. The report highlights several vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. The operating systems Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the products Fortinet FortiManager and Fortinet FortiAnalyzer are affected by the security vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: FortiGuard Labs PSIRT Advisory FG-IR-19-039 (As of October 10, 2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Fortinet FortiManager and Fortinet FortiAnalyzer – Risk: high

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to create a priority list for taking countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used to determine the severity levels of a vulnerability. The Base Score evaluates the requirements for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The temporal score also takes changes over time in the danger situation into account. According to the CVSS, the threat of the current vulnerability is rated as “high” with a base score of 8.8.

Fortinet FortiManager and Fortinet FortiAnalyzer Bug: Summary of current vulnerabilities

FortiManager Security Management Appliances enables the management of Fortinet Network Security devices.FortiAnalyzer is a log management, analysis and reporting platform.

An attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Fortinet FortiManager and Fortinet FortiAnalyzer to execute arbitrary code, bypass security measures, disclose sensitive information, or manipulate files.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by their individual serial numbers CVE-2023-44256, CVE-2023-44249, CVE-2023-42791, CVE-2023-42788, CVE-2023-42787, CVE-2023-42782, CVE-2023-41838, CVE-2023-41679 und CVE-2023-25607.

Systems affected by the security gap at a glance

Operating systems

Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Fortinet FortiManager < 7.4.1 (cpe:/a:fortinet:fortimanager)

Fortinet FortiManager < 7.2.4 (cpe:/a:fortinet:fortimanager)

Fortinet FortiManager < 7.0.9 (cpe:/a:fortinet:fortimanager)

Fortinet FortiAnalyzer < 7.0.9 (cpe:/a:fortinet:fortianalyzer)

Fortinet FortiAnalyzer < 7.2.4 (cpe:/a:fortinet:fortianalyzer)

Fortinet FortiAnalyzer < 7.4.1 (cpe:/a:fortinet:fortianalyzer)

Fortinet FortiAnalyzer < 7.4.0 (cpe:/a:fortinet:fortianalyzer)

Fortinet FortiAnalyzer < 7.2.3 (cpe:/a:fortinet:fortianalyzer)

Fortinet FortiAnalyzer < 7.0.8 (cpe:/a:fortinet:fortianalyzer)

Fortinet FortiAnalyzer < 6.4.12 (cpe:/a:fortinet:fortianalyzer)

Fortinet FortiManager < 7.4.0 (cpe:/a:fortinet:fortimanager)

Fortinet FortiManager < 7.2.3 (cpe:/a:fortinet:fortimanager)

Fortinet FortiManager < 7.0.8 (cpe:/a:fortinet:fortimanager)

Fortinet FortiManager < 6.4.12 (cpe:/a:fortinet:fortimanager)

Fortinet FortiManager < 6.4.13 (cpe:/a:fortinet:fortimanager)

Fortinet FortiAnalyzer < 6.4.13 (cpe:/a:fortinet:fortianalyzer)

Fortinet FortiManager < 6.2.12 (cpe:/a:fortinet:fortimanager)

Fortinet FortiAnalyzer < 6.2.12 (cpe:/a:fortinet:fortianalyzer)

General measures for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to fix them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information about the latest version of the software in question as well as the availability of security patches or information about workarounds. If you have any further questions or uncertainties, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources of updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

FortiGuard Labs PSIRT Advisory FG-IR-19-039 vom 2023-10-10 (11.10.2023)

FortiGuard Labs PSIRT Advisory FG-IR-22-352 vom 2023-10-10 (11.10.2023)

FortiGuard Labs PSIRT Advisory FG-IR-23-167 vom 2023-10-10 (11.10.2023)

FortiGuard Labs PSIRT Advisory FG-IR-23-169 vom 2023-10-10 (11.10.2023)

FortiGuard Labs PSIRT Advisory FG-IR-23-187 vom 2023-10-10 (11.10.2023)

FortiGuard Labs PSIRT Advisory FG-IR-23-189 vom 2023-10-10 (11.10.2023)

FortiGuard Labs PSIRT Advisory FG-IR-23-201 vom 2023-10-10 (11.10.2023)

FortiGuard Labs PSIRT Advisory FG-IR-23-221 vom 2023-10-10 (11.10.2023)

FortiGuard Labs PSIRT Advisory FG-IR-23-062 vom 2023-10-10 (11.10.2023)

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Fortinet FortiManager and Fortinet FortiAnalyzer. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

October 11, 2023 – Initial version

