Fox Racing, casco Speedframe Pro Fade

Our test of this open helmet for Trail bike and Enduro which best combines design, protection, comfort, technical solutions and performance. A very successful and successful Fox Racing product that is difficult to improve.

FOX Speedframe Pro Fade helmet

• Materiali: 41% EPS, 20% nylon, 31% PC, 5% POM, 3% polyester

• MIPS protection system, Varizorb dual density EPS inner shell, XT2 antimicrobial lining, Fidlock closure buckle, three-position adjustable visor

• Colori: black, olive green

• Sizes: S, M, L

• Weight measured in size “M”: 399 grams (declared 380)

• List price: €179.99

• Link to the Speedframe Pro Fade Helmet product: California Sports site – Fox Racing site

Practically perfect

Looking and touching the new Speedframe Pro Fade helmet is a real pleasure. Visually it captures its stylish design, the harmonious proportions, the fascinating coloring, the attention to detail. It transmits unique sensations to the touch, deriving from the rougher visor, the Fox writing in soft polymer, and the smoothed lower shell. It is no coincidence that this helmet was awarded the best score (5 stars) assigned by the Virginia Tech Institute within the Bicycle Helmet Ratings program.

The retention straps, very easy to adjust, are robust and well fixed to the internal EPS shell. The Fidlock closure buckle is magnetic and can be easily operated with one hand, even with long gloves. The rear retention wheel is very precise and can also be easily operated with long gloves. The thin “Ionic+” padding is fixed to the floating shell of the MIPS structure, the flagship of this helmet which, in the event of an impact with the ground, manages to dissipate energy thanks to the rotation of the internal shell. The MIPS system is here supported by the Varizorb™ dual density EPS shell which further increases protection, distributing the impact forces over a larger area.

The visor is made of a rougher material than the shell and is attached to it only laterally. It is masterfully ventilated, conveying the greatest possible flow of air inside the front ventilation intakes of the shell. The XT2 antimicrobial internal padding is easily removable and washable. For general maintenance, Fox recommends not using solar sprays or mosquito repellents to avoid ruining the finish (all the info at this link).

The fit of this helmet is excellent, it always remains firm and firm, also protecting the back of the neck beautifully. Its weight is well distributed along the entire surface and never gives the sensation of weighing down the head during the various movements required by driving. The thin padding is soft enough to provide comfort even during the roughest and most technical off-road use. Excellent lateral and upper vision, the shell leaves ample space for the gaze. Between the shell and the visor it is possible to fit any “goggle”, i.e. the masks commonly used by enduro riders and trail bikers.

Article and photos by Federica Amelio

