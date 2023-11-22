Home » Fox Racing, casco Speedframe Pro Fade
Technology

Fox Racing, casco Speedframe Pro Fade

by admin
Fox Racing, casco Speedframe Pro Fade

Our test of this open helmet for Trail bike and Enduro which best combines design, protection, comfort, technical solutions and performance. A very successful and successful Fox Racing product that is difficult to improve.

FOX Speedframe Pro Fade helmet
• Materiali: 41% EPS, 20% nylon, 31% PC, 5% POM, 3% polyester
• MIPS protection system, Varizorb dual density EPS inner shell, XT2 antimicrobial lining, Fidlock closure buckle, three-position adjustable visor
• Colori: black, olive green
• Sizes: S, M, L
• Weight measured in size “M”: 399 grams (declared 380)
• List price: €179.99
• Link to the Speedframe Pro Fade Helmet product: California Sports site – Fox Racing site

Practically perfect
Looking and touching the new Speedframe Pro Fade helmet is a real pleasure. Visually it captures its stylish design, the harmonious proportions, the fascinating coloring, the attention to detail. It transmits unique sensations to the touch, deriving from the rougher visor, the Fox writing in soft polymer, and the smoothed lower shell. It is no coincidence that this helmet was awarded the best score (5 stars) assigned by the Virginia Tech Institute within the Bicycle Helmet Ratings program.

The retention straps, very easy to adjust, are robust and well fixed to the internal EPS shell. The Fidlock closure buckle is magnetic and can be easily operated with one hand, even with long gloves. The rear retention wheel is very precise and can also be easily operated with long gloves. The thin “Ionic+” padding is fixed to the floating shell of the MIPS structure, the flagship of this helmet which, in the event of an impact with the ground, manages to dissipate energy thanks to the rotation of the internal shell. The MIPS system is here supported by the Varizorb™ dual density EPS shell which further increases protection, distributing the impact forces over a larger area.

The visor is made of a rougher material than the shell and is attached to it only laterally. It is masterfully ventilated, conveying the greatest possible flow of air inside the front ventilation intakes of the shell. The XT2 antimicrobial internal padding is easily removable and washable. For general maintenance, Fox recommends not using solar sprays or mosquito repellents to avoid ruining the finish (all the info at this link).

See also  "GTA 6" Bikini Girl has the most replays, prompting netizens to create GIFs - Hong Kong unwire.hk

The fit of this helmet is excellent, it always remains firm and firm, also protecting the back of the neck beautifully. Its weight is well distributed along the entire surface and never gives the sensation of weighing down the head during the various movements required by driving. The thin padding is soft enough to provide comfort even during the roughest and most technical off-road use. Excellent lateral and upper vision, the shell leaves ample space for the gaze. Between the shell and the visor it is possible to fit any “goggle”, i.e. the masks commonly used by enduro riders and trail bikers.

Article and photos by Federica Amelio

You may also like

Historic cranes are far from over at 66

USB soldering iron at the lowest price: price-performance...

G-SHOCK’s latest Hidden Glow series is officially launched

CO2 storage: muddling through is the best we’ll...

MWC 2024: Motorola’s foldable smartphone concept is a...

Windows updates don’t require a reboot, and Microsoft...

an ally for the safety of the elderly...

WWE 2K24 Season Pass Includes CM Punk, Post...

AI smartphones don’t need apps…

What is the true meaning of the ‘N’...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy