The Mario series of games has always had a special place in the hearts of players. Since its launch, most of the series have received high praise, whether it is the early popular “Super Mario World“, “Super Mario 64” , or “Super Mario Odyssey” and “Mario Kart 8” (and other Mario Kart works) launched on Switch in recent years are all highly entertaining and replayable, making it a You can also see them on the streaming platform from time to time.

A group of players who love this series discovered that because “Mar10” is similar to Mario’s name, they set March 10 as “Mario Day”. Until the beginning of 2016, Nintendo officially confirmed the status of this festival, and held celebrations in March every year to promote the latest Mario game or event news. This year brought “Super Mario Bros.” The final trailer of the movie has fans looking forward to it.

In order to revel with Mario fans all over the world, Pinkoi is now launching a Mario Day celebration. Until tomorrow (March 11) at 12:00 pm, selected brands of products are on sale with free shipping. As a fan, you must definitely Don’t miss out on these exquisite merchandise!

Mario Mushroom Electronic Alarm Clock Night Light

Mario

This 3-in-1 bedside display electronic alarm clock night light from the collaboration between British brand Paladone and Nintendo of home life uses the popular mushroom props as the appearance. It can be used as a decoration and an electronic alarm clock during the day to help you be on time every morning get up. At night, it can emit soft red as a night light, and the whole environment feels warm when it is turned on.

night light

Nintendo

In addition to the above-mentioned mushroom electronic alarm clock night light, Paladone also launched a lot of night lights based on the creatures in the Mario world. Although they do not have the function of an electronic alarm clock, they are very reductive in appearance. High, and there are many styles, you can buy a few more and place them in different corners of your home as decorations.

mario table mat

Nintendo

This table mat is definitely the best choice for you to show your Mario fan status. It uses the colorful game background of the original Mario World 1-1 as the design illustration. The size is 30cm x 80cm, which can be placed on a full-size keyboard and Under the mouse, in addition to being used as a mouse pad to increase comfort when playing games, working or browsing the Internet on the computer.

