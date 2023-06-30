Free streaming services: Stream films and series for free

PR / Business Insider

If Netflix, Disney Plus and Co. increase their prices, free streaming services will become particularly interesting for many. There is a large selection of providers who make content available free of charge. We show you ten streaming services where you can stream films, series and more for free!

Streaming has now replaced linear television in many households. No wonder, because without annoying advertising, you can enjoy your favorite films and series much more relaxed anytime and anywhere! But streaming services also have disadvantages: You often have to subscribe to several services in order to have access to the current blockbuster or all seasons of a series – and that can get pretty expensive… It’s a good thing that there are also free alternatives.

Free streaming services – you should keep that in mind

Of course, there is always a catch, even with free streaming services. With free offers, only a relatively small selection of content is usually available, which is usually a bit older. In addition, many providers of free services finance themselves through advertising – so you have to be patient. Nevertheless, it is worth taking a look at the free streaming services, because you will definitely find one or the other highlight!

The best free streaming services

Have you already looked through Netflix and your favorite series is not as exciting as usual? We introduce you to ten streaming services where you can watch at least some – if not all – content for free:

Joy’s*, the ProSieben Group’s streaming service, is financed by advertising and offers you live streams from different TV stations and an additional one Streamingkatalog. In order to benefit from a larger selection of films and series that can be streamed on demand, HD streams, pay TV channels and exciting in-house productions, you would have to pay 6.99 euros a month for Joyn Plus. However, you can use the basic package for free (and also test Joyn Plus for seven days free of charge).

RTL+* is the Joyn counterpart of the RTL group. Here you can too TV broadcasts Stream live or the films and series from one Catalog choose yourself. With the subscriptions Premium (EUR 6.99 per month) and Max (EUR 9.99 per month) you get (depending on the subscription) additional content, a download function or music streaming. You can test the paid offers for 30 days free of charge.

By the way: RTL+ also shows exciting football matches from the Europa League and the Conference League.

Freevee* is the second streaming service from Amazon alongside Prime Video that gives you access to Originals and an extensive catalogue popular films and series offers. Freevee is completely free for users and is financed by advertising. You can choose from a mixture On-demand content and themed channels select as live linear channels. Much of the content is even available in the original version and in a German dubbed version.

YouTube has a huge advantage over other providers: the range of on-demand content from the most diverse areas and in different languages ​​is sheer infinite. Films and series are also uploaded and can be streamed free of charge. Our tip: Just type “full movie” into the YouTube search and browse.

With the YouTube Premium paid offer, you save on advertising, can continue watching videos even if you leave the app, have the option of downloading content and have access to YouTube Originals. The service costs EUR 11.99 per month and can be tested for 30 days free of charge.

We admit it: Strictly speaking, the public broadcasters are not free, since we have to pay all GEZ fees. Nevertheless, we don’t want to leave them unmentioned, as they have an extensive program and a large selection of Documentaries, political programs, series and feature films offer for which you do not need a subscription. In the ZDF Mediathek you will find numerous German productions.

Also in the ARD media library you have access to exciting productions such as “Agatha Christie” and of course the “Tatort” films.

The live TV provider Zattoo* offers you more than a hundred TV channels and can also be used free of charge to a limited extent. With the Premium or Ultimate package, you also get TV streams in Full HD, a recording and time-shift function, and parallel streams. You can also book numerous additional packages that you can use to watch foreign channels. Zattoo Premium costs EUR 9.99 per month, while Zattoo Ultimate costs EUR 13.99 per month. Both can be tested free of charge for 30 days.

Classic Cinema Online collects Movie classic from the web and makes them available free of charge. The offer mainly includes films and series from the 1930s and 1940sbut also some more recent titles.

Pluto TV has both Live-TV as well as On-Demand Content on offer. All films and series are available for streaming free of charge. You can even find it in the media library Workouts and Yoga Videos.

Rakuten Viki is just the right free streaming service for fans of Asian films and series. You can browse dramas and thrillers from Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and Thaliand to your heart’s content. Although not all content is available for free, you can filter directly for free titles.

