French Authorities Demand Temporary Removal of iPhone 12 from Market Due to Excessive Wave Emissions

French authorities have requested that Apple temporarily remove the iPhone 12 from the market in France due to concerns over excessive emissions of powerful waves. The National Frequency Agency (ANFR) conducted tests and found that the phones exceeded the specific energy absorption index (DAS) prescribed by European regulations. The DAS emissions for phones placed in pockets or hands should not exceed 4W/kg, but analysis of 141 iPhone 12 devices revealed an average value of 5.74. The ANFR has urged Apple to swiftly address this issue or face a permanent withdrawal of the devices from the market. The agency has instructed its agents to ensure that the iPhone 12 is no longer available for sale in France. French Minister of Digitalization, Jean Noël Barrot, has expressed his readiness to order a definitive withdrawal if necessary.

