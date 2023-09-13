Home » French Authorities Demand Temporary Removal of iPhone 12 from Market Due to Excessive Wave Emissions
Technology

French Authorities Demand Temporary Removal of iPhone 12 from Market Due to Excessive Wave Emissions

by admin
French Authorities Demand Temporary Removal of iPhone 12 from Market Due to Excessive Wave Emissions

French authorities have requested that Apple temporarily remove the iPhone 12 from the market in France due to concerns over excessive emissions of powerful waves. The National Frequency Agency (ANFR) conducted tests and found that the phones exceeded the specific energy absorption index (DAS) prescribed by European regulations. The DAS emissions for phones placed in pockets or hands should not exceed 4W/kg, but analysis of 141 iPhone 12 devices revealed an average value of 5.74. The ANFR has urged Apple to swiftly address this issue or face a permanent withdrawal of the devices from the market. The agency has instructed its agents to ensure that the iPhone 12 is no longer available for sale in France. French Minister of Digitalization, Jean Noël Barrot, has expressed his readiness to order a definitive withdrawal if necessary.

See also  Power gushing after iPhone update?It is rumored that Apple is preparing to release iOS 16.5.1 fix-Free Electronic News 3C Technology

You may also like

AMEBO Soundbar|Mini: Compact and Versatile with 7.1.4-channel Sound...

entry-level with 33W fast charging and 50MP camera...

Apple Unveils iPhone 15 with USB-C Charging and...

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Embracing the Ultimate Fantasy of...

Chiara Cabini joins Panasonic Mobile Solutions

Amazon’s Fallout Series: A Glimpse into the Highly...

The “I don’t authorize” hoax on Facebook is...

Italian Outdoor Brand ROA Launches Futuristic Hiking Shoes:...

Military innovation, a business for many (even civilians)

Valve’s Left 4 Dead 2 Update Names Baby...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy