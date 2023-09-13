Changes to International Gambling Laws in 2023

Gambling is one of the most common adult forms of entertainment in many countries. Generating more than $445 billion in revenue in 2022, the industry regularly sees massive numbers of players, wins, and losses.

Almost every country imposes laws and regulations on the activity to help ensure it is safe for players and that all forms of gambling are offered under the right conditions. These keep players safe and allow them to enjoy gambling with fewer financial risks.

Like other laws, however, gambling laws are constantly evolving as new forms of gambling become available, older laws are revised, and new issues requiring legislative action are identified. As such, each year sees the gambling laws in many countries change.

Below, we explore the most significant changes to gambling laws worldwide that have taken place so far in 2023. While some of these changes are less significant and will have little impact on the industry overall, others are more likely to upset the apple cart and affect how players gamble and gambling companies operate.

Legalization of Sports Betting

USA

In 2018, when the Supreme Court in America declared that each state can decide its own legislation regarding gambling and online casinos, the floodgates opened. At the time, gambling was restricted in many states, with Nevada (Las Vegas) and New Jersey (Atlantic City) being the primary gambling states up to this point.

Throughout 2018, six states (Arkansas, Iowa, Mississippi, New Mexico, New York, and West Virginia) decided to legalize gambling. Sports betting was one of the first forms of gambling allowed in these and the other states that have legalized the pastime since.

In 2023, more states have jumped on the popular trend of legalizing sports betting—giving millions of gamblers something to rejoice about. Specifically, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Vermont amended their laws to permit sports betting.

Starting in March, Kentucky signed bill HB 551 into law. In doing so, it ratified the changes to legal frameworks that prohibited sports betting, set the legal age for the pastime to 18 years, and made provision for a 2.5% tax on gambling revenue.

Just months later, North Carolina and Vermont followed suit on June 14. In North Carolina, House Bill 347 legalized mobile sports betting, allocated $2 million per annum to treat problem gambling, and specified some advertising restrictions to safeguard vulnerable members of society.

Vermont, which legalized sports betting under Bill H.127, passed the most comprehensive laws. Making provision for troubled gambling assistance funding, the law also prohibits advertising at colleges and universities, mandates problem gambling helplines in all sportsbook advertising, and requires apps to include tools for responsible gambling.

Hungary

Aside from America, another country that altered its laws to accommodate sports betting was Hungary. As of January 1, the country now offers licenses to sports betting operators—something not previously done.

Until this point, the state was responsible for regulating and operating all opportunities for local and international sports betting in the country. However, a significant change to the Gambling Act of 1991, which regulates all gambling in the country, now allows private and public companies to also engage with bettors in the region.

Advertising Bans

Among the harshest new laws to affect the gambling industry in 2023 are those surrounding advertising. Many countries in the EU have examined how casinos and other gambling operators advertise to potential players.

Netherlands

In 2022, the Netherlands began proceedings to pass new legislation effectively banning all gambling advertising in the country. Following cries of incomplete provisions, the bill was postponed multiple times. However, as of July 1, it officially came into effect.

Aimed at protecting younger members of society from the dangers of gambling, the bill bans all gambling advertising in public spaces—including within physical casinos. Sponsoring sporting events and venues has also been restricted, with these coming into full effect in 2024 and 2025. Despite these changes, targeted advertising is still legal.

Belgium

Following suit from the Netherlands, Belgium also passed new advertising legislation effective July 1. Like the Dutch, Belgium casinos can no longer advertise their services anywhere, including online, in print, or on the radio. However, the new laws in Belgium take it one step further.

Rather than just banning mass advertising, the new legislation outright bans all gambling advertising. This means that while casinos in the Netherlands can still advertise directly to players, Belgium casinos are restricted even from targeted advertising.

Greater Powers

Sweden

Gambling in land-based casinos has been legal in Sweden since 1994. In 2002, the country amended laws to allow for online gambling. All gambling in the country is regulated by the governing body Spelinspektionen, which was established in 1995, a year after casinos were permitted.

While Spelinspektionen has always had great power over gambling in the country, changes to local laws enforced from July 1 give the body even more power, including the ability to work undercover.

Under the new legislation, Spelinspektionen has full authority to block payments to or from any online gambling provider it suspects is operating illegally. With the recent changes, these providers are also legally required to cooperate with law enforcement during any investigation that the government may decide to launch.

However, the most pivotal part of the changes to the law are those related to undercover operations undertaken by Spelinspektionen. The body now has the legal right to transact with online casinos under a different name to test the payment processes. The only condition is that they must notify the gambling provider once the tests are complete.

The UK

Aside from Sweden, the UK is also on the verge of granting greater power to its gambling regulator, the UK Gambling Commission. Publishing a white paper in early 2023, amendments proposed include multiple significant changes to the 2005 Gambling Act.

Among these changes, the Commission will instill a mandatory gambling operator levy, enforce online stake limits and player protection checks, investigate how welcome bonuses offered by casinos are structured, and give the body powers to block unlicensed domains and online gambling providers operating in the country.

