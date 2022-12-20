Listen to the audio version of the article

Round of 8 million for Fiscozen, the company that simplifies the management of the VAT number. The financing, which brings the total capital raised by the start-up to 11 million, was led by Keen Venture Partners, an international venture capital fund based in the Netherlands. The round also sees the participation of United Ventures, an Italian venture capital manager specializing in digital technologies, which had led the first round of Fiscozen in 2020. With this new funding round, Fiscozen will be able to strengthen its platform with investments in technology and marketing and continue the work of simplifying the tax authorities for VAT numbers in Italy.

«We believe that the Italian market offers great investment opportunities, especially if we look at solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises. Given the growth demonstrated in the early years, we are convinced that Fiscozen will be able to develop into a large entrepreneurial reality and play a key role in making Italian companies more competitive» comments Briehan Burke, general partner of Keen Venture Partners

Fiscozen was born in Milan at the end of 2017 with the mission of simplifying the tax complexities for the over three million VAT numbers present in Italy. Of the 5 million economic activities registered in Italy, over three million are in fact individual activities of freelance professionals, artisans and traders.

Enrico Mattiazzi and Vito Lomele, founders of Fiscozen, underlined: «The future of Italy is in the hands of those who do business, creating wealth and jobs. With our technology we will remove bureaucratic obstacles for entrepreneurs and help them to be successful in their projects. By eliminating bureaucracy, we will make Italy an efficient and competitive nation, which values ​​the talent and initiative of people”.

«Fiscozen is a fitting demonstration of our thesis of investing in companies that use technology to improve people’s lives. We are pleased that our first investment in Fiscozen completed in early 2020 has enabled the company to grow up to 10x. We are equally proud to support the future path of the company, together with qualified international investors» comments Paolo Gesess, managing partner of United Ventures, who accompanies the companies in the internationalization process also facilitating the entry into the capital of foreign investors.