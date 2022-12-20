Listen to the audio version of the article

More than two years after the deadline for submitting applications (August 15, 2020), almost a quarter of requests for amnesty from irregular workers in the agricultural and domestic sectors are still awaiting a response. This is stated by the data provided by the Ministry of the Interior to Sole 24 Ore on Monday, according to which as of 10 November, 51,019 applications were still under investigation, or 24.5% of the 207,870 applications that had been presented in the summer of 2020.

Article 103 of Legislative Decree 34/2020 (converted by law 17 July 2020 n. 77) had in fact introduced an emersion procedure that was aimed at all irregular workers (Italian, European or non-EU) who worked as domestic servants or laborers agricultural.

Most of the requests (85%) concerned domestic work and personal assistance and 15% concerned the agricultural, livestock and animal husbandry, fishing, aquaculture and related activities sectors.

In detail, we see that of the 207,870 applications, 124,389 proceedings concluded positively with the request for residence permits; 28,231 applications were rejected; 4,231 are instead the renunciations by the applicants. The remaining number of proceedings is in fact in the preliminary phase.

Therefore, the slowed down trend of recent months is confirmed. Already last March a similar monitoring by the Sole 24 Ore had recorded that the requests examined at that time were 60.24%, with prefectures such as Milan, Naples and Rome further behind (however these are the territorial realities with the highest number of requests of regularisations) and prefectures such as Nuoro and Oristano which had already exhausted the applications or others such as Verbano Cusio Ossola, Piacenza and breaking latest news which at the time were over 94 per cent. Territories with a much smaller number of questions.