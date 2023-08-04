Fritz!Fon X6 from AVM: What good is the new landline telephone?

By Rita Deutschbein | Aug 01, 2023 at 11:20 am

More and more people in Germany mainly use mobile phones for their calls. But the landline connection is far from dead. AVM knows this too and is bringing a new DECT telephone onto the market with the Fritz!Fon X6.

AVM has already announced the Fritz!Fon X6 at IFA 2022. The DECT telephone is now commercially available. It replaces the popular Fritz!Fon C6 as the current model and, in addition to the usual telephone functions, also has a number of special features.

Range of functions of the Fritz!Fon X6

The Fritz!Fon X6 is a cordless DECT telephone for landline connections. It communicates with the Fritzbox’s DECT station and uses it to access standard functions such as telephone books, call blocks and up to five integrated answering machines. Users can save contacts directly on the phone in the phone book, edit them later or delete them. The menu also gives you access to new ringtones, Internet services such as e-mails or podcasts and various convenience functions such as a wake-up call, call forwarding, baby monitor or night light.

In addition, commands, for example for the smart home, can be entered via the Fritz!Fon X6. In addition to the time, the weather or missed calls, a smart home overview can also be displayed as the start screen on the phone. They can be used to switch smart lamps or sockets installed in the home network directly.

The technical data at a glance

DECT telephone with HD telephony and hands-free system, up to five answering machines and several telephone books, web radio, baby monitor, caller announcement, weather forecast on the start screen, 2.4-inch color display, illuminated keypad, headset socket, additional favorites button, which can be freely assigned Voice transmission secure ex works encrypted Fritzbox control, e.g. WLAN circuit or media server Smart Home control of Fritz DECT products

Also read: Big update on Fritz!OS 7.50 brings over 100 new features to the Fritzbox

New: The freely assignable function key

With the Fritz!Fon X6, AVM promises high voice quality thanks to Full-Duplex HD. The TFT color display has a size of 2.4 inches and has a brightness, proximity and movement sensor for energy-efficient operation. As with previous AVM phones, there are two volume control buttons on the side. There is also a jack for headphones. A new feature of the Fritz!Fon X6, however, is the additional function button that can be freely assigned and, if desired, leads directly to a preferred menu item such as Smart Home.

The Fritz!Fon X6 is available in black and white. Photo: AVM

AVM offers the Fritz!Fon X6 in a white and black version. Visually, it is reminiscent of a mixture of the rather bulbous design of the C6 and the stylish, narrow case of the C5. The latter is shown, for example, by the round menu button. With a recommended retail price of 99 euros, it is also more expensive than the Fritz!Fon C6.

TECHBOOK meint

“Anyone who, like me, still likes to use a landline phone at home and also owns a Fritzbox is well advised to go with the Fritz!Fon X6. The DECT devices from AVM can be very easily connected to one another and managed via the router, which I personally like. That’s why I’ve been using the C6 myself for years. Now, with the Fritz!Fon X6, there is finally a successor that clearly stands out visually. The phone is no longer as round and thick as its predecessor, making it look more modern, which I personally like. On the other hand, it doesn’t nestle quite as well in the hand. Nevertheless, in terms of functionality, the X6 has a lot to offer and the display has also gotten better. The new function key is a nice gimmick. Whether I really use it, I have to see when setting it up. Maybe I’ll just populate it with a frequently used shortcut to the menu.” – Rita Deutschbein, Editor-in-Chief