From eco-friendly notebooks to AI-powered e-bikes. Here is the news from Acer

Listen to the audio version of the article

A veritable book full of announcements, obviously starting from the specialty of the house (computers) to extend to other types of technological devices to be addressed to the user who loves digital, such as electric bikes or eco-sustainable air purifiers made with recycling. And the green theme is one of the trends that characterized the 2023 edition of the Acer Global Conference. Here is a summary of the new products presented by the Taiwanese house

Portable and beyond in the name of the environment

There are two main novelties in the eco-friendly Vero line, a notebook from the Aspire 15 family (model AV15-53P) and a projector (PL3510ATV). The first, as Acer spokespersons confirm, was produced with 30% less CO2 emissions than similar devices (as regards the body) and has been updated in terms of hardware with the latest processors 13th generation Intel Core i7, a 1440p QHD resolution webcam and a 15.6-inch screen with a larger surface area. The most important peculiarities of the projector are instead the use of a 4,800 Ansi lumen laser light source and, above all, the ability to reduce energy consumption by around 50% compared to traditional lamp-based projectors. Finally, another feature of the device are the smart functions enabled by an integrated Android TV dongle, while in terms of lamp autonomy, the technical specification of the product speaks of 30,000 hours of continuous use. Both devices, Acer points out again, incorporate 40% post-consumer recycled plastic and fully recyclable packaging materials into the frame (paint-free). The Aspire Vero 15 will be available in Italy in May, starting at 899 euros, while the projector will arrive on the price list in September with an entry price of 1,399 euros.

The Acerpure Pro Air Purifier

Still on the subject of the environment and always within the Vero family, Acer has also announced an air purifier (the Acerpure Pro, available on the Italian market from next month) made with recyclable materials 35% post-consumer recycled material to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 20% in the production phase compared to the use of virgin plastic and which promises to eliminate up to 99% of PM2.5 particles and formaldehyde present in the air thanks to a special Hepa 3 filter in 1.

Convertible Chromebooks and Travelmates for hybrid work and study

Intel Evo certified and equipped with the latest generation Core i7 processors, the Chromebook Spin 714 and the Enterprise Spin 714 version with aluminum frame are Acer’s latest proposal for a class of users who want high performance, fast and long charging battery life without going too far on the cost. Among the advantages of these new machines, the convertible design managed by the hinge stands out, which allows the 14-inch touchscreen display in 16:10 format with high resolution (1920 x 1200 pixels) to be rotated 360 degrees and the fast-charging attachable stylus to facilitate work activities and entertainment in total mobility. The basic model (CP714-2W-56B2) will be on sale from July starting at 999 euros. The novelties of the TravelMate professional line, on the other hand, touch no less than six models (P2, P4, P4 Spin and P6 series), offered in 14 and 16 inch 16:10 screen formats (some of these with OLED technology) and powered by processors Latest generation Intel Core vPro, with the common denominator of a long-lasting battery with 65 Wh fast charge and a fingerprint reader (or an infrared camera) to ensure secure access to the machine. All new notebooks, as Acer confirms in a note, are also equipped with the proprietary Dust Defender technology to improve and optimize performance and comply with military-grade resistance standards. As for costs, they range from 999 euros for the TravelMate P2 14 (available in Italy in June) to 1,399 euros for the TravelMate P6 14 (arriving in July). High-performance gaming PCs As usual, they revolve around the family Predator all Acer’s announcements related to the world of video games, which include laptops, desktops and curved monitors.

Per gamers