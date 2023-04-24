G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6400

While AMD currently tops the list with 6000 MT/S or 6000 Mhz memory kits, Intel doesn’t have the same limit – however, this usually comes with very wide readouts and statistics. G.Skill has been the frontrunner for many of these high-speed memory kits, with the latest announced commercially available clocking in at 8400 Mhz and due to be released later this year.

So, the interesting point is, does it matter? In short yes. Internal GR testing has shown that speed and timing do matter, but vary by application. Generally, higher speeds with the same timings are generally better on Intel-based systems, but can also mean that the memory kit runs hotter.

There came the G.Skill Trident series, more specifically the Z series and RGB versions. While opting for an RGB memory kit doesn’t make much sense as the interior of the LEDs contributes a lot to the increase in temperature, G.Skill’s memory kits are almost always clad in aluminum and are very heat-dissipating, this case doesn’t What a difference, only 33 degrees Celsius was measured under maximum load. Also, this is using a high airflow setup, not a stand-alone test bench.

Prices will naturally vary based on many factors, but I was able to find one for 187€ at a local store. That’s a pretty good price, and while you do pay extra for the RGB vs. non-RGB memory kit, there’s not much you can do here. Looking at the competition, not only is the price aggressive, but it also has a superior aesthetic in my eyes. The test version is black, but a metallic silver version is also available. Bear in mind that’s more than double last year’s launch price, so at current prices, it’s pretty much a bargain.

Inside, we find a DDR5 mod offering CL32-39-39-102 and, of course, XMP 3.0 enabled. If you really want the 4800Mhz version, you can get the CL40-40-40-76, but in doing so, the standard 1.1 voltage is bumped up to 1.4 volts, but luckily your kit will still be covered by a limited lifetime warranty. If in doubt, read your motherboard manual for installation and XMP overclocking. This is relatively easy, but since DDR5 memory doesn’t split in the middle when installed into the socket, it’s important not to just force it.

The Trident memory uses a unique look, inserting a black aluminum sheet between the two heatsinks, then adding a translucent RGB strip in the middle for as long as I can remember – it still looks great. Sleek, yet subtle.

The SK Hynix M die follows the standard layout of two 32-bit channels, along with an onboard PMIC die for better control of the power running within it. Cooling is excellent, as expected, and it remains rock solid and stable even under stress. We could easily go further and manually overclock, but given the very limited number of DDR5 kits available to us, it’s not on the table just yet.

So, can you get something out of 6400Mhz on a standard 5200Mhz kit that’s widely available? Well, it depends. In most games the difference is usually in the range of 4-6 FPS at 4K, and while that may not sound like much, 96 FPS vs 101 FPS in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is actually quite impressive.

More generally, benchmarks like CPU Queen go from 159574 to 159992 – again, maybe not much in terms of percentages, but RAM is usually the thing that offers the lowest performance upgrade, and with DDR5-8400 coming, it’s a minor upgrade now – in the future Could be an important upgrade. But usually a difference of 15-20€, I wouldn’t say no to the extra FPS in games like Total War: Warhammer III, where 4K with an RTX 4080 and an Intel 13900K still only gives you 73 FPS.