The latest work of the Japanese-made RPG “Track” series launched by Falcom, “Trail of Li 2”, was officially launched on the 27th. This time, 4Gamers also experienced the official version of the game. Now that the game has entered the end game, let’s talk about it. this game.

This time we will start chatting from the system and other levels, and finally talk about the story of “Legend of Li 2”. In the part of the story, we will not reveal the content of the plot itself, but there are Wei Xiaolei, who is on the trend of the plot, and Part of the story of a generation.

Let’s take a look at “Trails of Li 2”

Although the title of this work is “The Path of Li 2”, but in a certain way, it can actually be called “The Path of Creation 2”. Because they made their debut in “The Trail of Creation”, the former “Garden” killers Swain and Nadia, known as “3&9”, have a very heavy plot in this work. As for where the doll Labis went? You’ll know when you play the game.

Therefore, if you are a new player of “Trails”, before contacting “Trails of Li 2”, it is strongly recommended to play “Trails of Li” first. The story and characters are coherent. In addition, although the previous stories of “3 & 9” will be briefly mentioned in “The Locus of Li 2”, if you want to fully understand it, it is best to touch “The Locus of Creation” if you have spare energy. In addition, you can also learn about the past of the popular female character “Rain” in “Trails of the Sky”.

Not only the characters, “Trails of Li 2” obviously got a lot of saliva from “Trails of Creation”, whether it is a two-line plot, a large number of usable characters, and a “Fairy Tale Garden” that can be used at any time to level up and brush props. . These are all elements of “The Trail of Creation”.

The advantage of this is that, whether you like Fan En’s ex-girlfriend Elaine, the current heroine Yanais, or Li En’s “Senior Sister” Jing Ming, some of them are in “Li Zhi Locus”. Characters that can only be used for a short period of time, and even some characters that cannot be used, can be used this time in the “Fairy Tale Garden” of this work. Therefore, if you are buying the game based on the number of characters, there is no problem with “Trails of Li 2”.

Evolved graphics and battles

Compared with “Trails of Li”, “Trails of Li 2” basically belongs to the design of stacked beds and houses. Some of the previous works are not lacking in this one, from the LGC system of three camps to the dual combat system. There are also details such as acceleration mode are readily available.

Some details have also evolved, such as all moves can now skip the performance animation, and when the same merchant has new goods, the markers on the map will show different colors, which is convenient for players to browse the store in a carpet style.

The two parts that have made the most progress are the screen performance and action combat (called field battle in the game) system. This time, a lot of new things have been added to the field battle, including the “staggered power attack” that can be launched after a perfect dodge, and the addition of casting The “quick magic” of the spell. And the “EX chain” system that enters the command battle after being stunned.

Among them, the biggest changes are the latter two. Quick magic provides a means for players to stun opponents faster when fighting in the field. After entering the command battle, combined with combat skills, they can directly launch EX chain to deal large-scale damage, which can make ordinary monsters spawn. The process has improved a lot.

As for the other parts of the battle, they are basically unchanged compared to “Trails of Li”, and even the problems of the previous work have been brought to this time. For example, we mentioned in the experience of “Lizhi’s Trail” that after defeating a humanoid enemy, the enemy in a state of kneeling will instead become an attacking roadblock. This problem still exists in the second generation. And then only Vann has the related skills to increase hatred.

In the development part, the previous work had a somewhat complicated force guide system from the beginning. The concept has not changed this time, but the interface presentation is a little better than the previous work, but the complexity is still the same, and because a large number of characters are added, the core that can be selected And more so with spells.

After years of polishing, Falcom has made great progress in the animation performance of this 3D character module, which can finally be compared with some games of the same type. This point was also mentioned in the previous interview with President Yoshihiro Kondo. After a more complete engine and the use of motion capture, the quality of the entire presentation has indeed improved significantly.

Speaking of engine improvements, another new addition is the return of mini-games, but for some unknown reason, the least popular tracking mini-game in “Eye of Judgment” appeared in this work. But aside from tracking, there are fishing, basketball, hacking decoding, and a card game. There are various types, but whether it is fun or not, it may be a matter of opinion.

Next, give a lightning protection line, because we are going to start talking about the story of micro-lei.

🚧🚧Lightning protection line🚧🚧

Story﹍It’s a bit slow

Next, let’s talk about the shortcomings of this story: the villain, this problem has already appeared in “The Locus of Li”, although holding an ancient relic and destroying a village, the first generation of Amata is no matter compared to the “DG Order” “, “Association” or the “Iron Prime Minister” faction of “Trails of Cold Steel”, their momentum and motivation are obviously much inferior, like a group of middle-level leaders who practice and upgrade the protagonists.

In the second generation, in addition to the identity of the “red devil” that can be seen in the trailer, the main pursuit is the “legacy of Amata”. Let’s not mention what this legacy is, but the main part of the story structure of these two acts. The goal is equivalent to the slow progress of the main story of “Track”. Especially on the association side, although several characters appear in this work, they still haven’t touched the content of the association plan.

What about the protagonist’s side? In this work, no matter Fan En’s origin and life experience, or the true ability of “Eight Creations”, it still remains unsolved. However, this work has unraveled the past of some partners, and also received some clues from “Trails of the Sky” and “Tracks of Creation”. For the old fans of the trajectory who like Ryan, 3&9, it should have some wishes. .

Speaking of the eight creations, this creation has a very dangerous ability: “time rewind”, this ability will be presented in the prologue, it can be said to be one of the main elements of the plot of this work. But also because of this ability, there are people who can take the essentials of this work at any time, which is probably a very different point of the “Track” series.

The editor thinks that this is like a Pandora’s box, especially for a “Track” series that has already told a long story. How to use it later will be a test of Falcom President Kondo, who is in charge of the script.

If you want to summarize the story, it is a bit bland, but there is still a paragraph, so it should be better than “Tracks of Cold Steel 2” and “Tracks of Cold Steel 3”, which deliberately did not finish the story.

Finally, according to the information that the game has finally completed the fairy tale garden, it can be seen that the next game will be the final chapter of the “Legend of Li” series. It’s just that the plot of the Republic chapter is so slow. Perhaps the most important key for the “Trails of Li” series to stay in the main line is not people, but the eight creations who are exceptionally “treasures”.

Summarize this “Legend of Li 2”

Not only is it a super-long work, but as one of the only remaining Japanese-style ACG-style RPG games, after years of technically “replacing training with games”, the progress of “Legend of Li 2” in all aspects of the game is still to be seen. arrived. As a medium-sized manufacturer, Falcom has done a good job that can be compared with the games of several well-known Japanese manufacturers.

It’s just that “Track” seems to have become a new year product in recent years, so it can be seen that the game is still a bit lacking in various aspects, such as incomplete dubbing, and some of the problems mentioned above in the previous work but not repaired, etc. There is still a little regret in the work.

However, compared with the increasingly mature technology, how the story of “Track” will develop may be the focus of more people’s attention. As a super-long work, it is already very difficult for new players to cut in from it. If they maintain a certain level of climax, it is easy to dissipate the popularity. This is also a big problem that the “Legend of Li” series has to face.

“Trails of Li 2” is currently available on PS4 and PS5. Other platforms are yet to be officially announced later.