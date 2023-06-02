Galaxy S23 and S23+ shots are blurry, Samsung admits the problem and will fix it later

Some Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ users have been complaining that some parts of the photo appear blurry when their phone takes a photo with the main lens. This situation has existed since the release of mobile phones, and this problem is also known as the “banana blur” problem.

User reports show that when taking photos with the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, there will be permanent blurring in some areas, especially when taking close-up shots.

Samsung officials have publicly acknowledged the existence of the problem, explaining on the Polish forum that the reason for the blurred picture is that the aperture of the main lens is larger, and the shallow depth of field focusing will cause the background of the photo to look a bit blurry, and said that they will work hard to find a solution.

In order to reduce the occurrence of the current shooting blur, Samsung has given two ways to temporarily solve this problem. The first one is to try to take pictures from a farther place, when you are about 30cm away from the object you are shooting, you have to move back the distance of a palm. The second point is to try to take pictures with the mobile phone vertically. When shooting with the mobile phone horizontally or obliquely, the background may become blurred.

In addition, if the user uses the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to take a close-up photo, the camera will automatically switch to the wide-angle lens and activate the focus enhancer to prevent blur. However, when the high-resolution mode is turned on, the phone does not support the focus enhancer, which may cause the background of the close-up shot to become blurred.