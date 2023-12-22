Game of the Year 2023: Best Horror Game – Gamereactor

2023 has been a remarkable year for gaming, with numerous exciting releases across various genres. However, the horror category seems to be lacking in original content. Many of this year’s standout horror games are remakes of fan-favorite classics, overshadowing new titles. Despite this, here are our picks for the best horror games of 2023.

At number five, “Children of the Forest” takes a spot on the list. The sequel to Endnight’s “The Forest,” this early access game offers a deeper survival experience with scarier environments and a suspenseful narrative.

Following closely at number four is “Amnesia: The Bunker,” a terrifying addition to the beloved “Amnesia” series. This game is filled with suspense and will have players immediately afraid of the dark.

Next up is “Dead Space,” a remake that retains the original’s terrifying atmosphere while implementing advanced visual rendering and 3D tracking audio technology for an even scarier experience.

Taking the second spot is the remake of “Resident Evil 4,” which offers an incredibly faithful and thrilling experience that upholds the game’s great storyline while improving graphical quality and scare factor.

Finally, at the top of our list is “Alan Wake 2,” a sequel that has been hailed as one of the greatest examples of creativity in gaming. The game’s masterful use of sound and lighting, along with its inventive style, sets it apart as a truly original and terrifying experience.

While many of 2023’s horror games may be remakes, these titles have proven that they still have the ability to deliver scares and keep players on the edge of their seats.