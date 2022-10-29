Now, we’re almost at the last hurdle of the year when it comes to game releases, because while December usually has some big games to keep an eye on, November is often considered the last month of the year for massive releases, as developers And publishers want to jump on the holidays. That being the case, this November has been packed with a slew of exciting launches, so without further ado, let’s get started with the penultimate edition of 2022’s Search for Games.

chant (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – November 3

Halloween may be over, but that hasn’t changed Brass Token’s decision to launch spooky horror action-adventure game The Chant. This single-player, third-person experience takes place in a remote spiritual retreat, requiring players to craft, fight and escape the supernatural and psychedelic horrors that call the island home, following a botched ritual that opens a door to The gate to a dimension full of cosmic horror.

WRC Generations (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) – November 3

We’ll keep it short, as KT Racing and Nacon have decided to push WRC Generations out of its original October release window in favor of a simultaneous release platform this November. The title ushered in the era of hybrid model rally cars, as well as a wide selection of tracks, teams and cars to collide and race in a variety of iconic locations.

At Harvest （PC， Switch） – Nov 4

Square Enix will continue its fall series with the life analog RPG Harvestella. Set in a fantasy and wizarding world, the game has players building houses and farm plots while exploring the land, instructing residents of nearby towns to complete quests and fight back against dangerous creatures that threaten their livelihoods. Needless to say, there’s a lot to indulge in, especially when considering the mysteries at the heart of the narrative that must be solved.

Football Manager 2023 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, iOS, Android)-November 8

Let’s be clear right away: Football Manager 2023 is more of a broad term that encapsulates the many similar launches happening on November 8th. Here, Sega and Sports Interactive will debut a PC version called Football Manager 2023, a console version called Football Manager 2023 Console, a Switch and iPad installment called Football Manager 2023 Touch, and finally the wider iOS and The Android version is considered Football Manager 2023 Mobile. There are indeed many, but if you enjoy running a football club, one of them should be right up your street.

Sonic Frontier （PC， PS4， PS5， Xbox One， Xbox Series， Switch） – 11月8日

Sega’s iconic blue hedgehog hasn’t been the most high-profile video game protagonist in a long time, but Team Sonic aims to right that with the ambitious Sonic Frontiers. Bringing an open-area format that offers more options for exploration, as well as a new combat system, some returning 3D platforming sequences, all matching the series’ signature hyper-fast movement, it’s one that hopes to redefine what we’re seeing in the video The title of the game the way Sonic the Hedgehog is seen.

God of War: Ragnarok (PS4, PS5)-November 9

Santa Monica Studio’s God of War: Ragnarök is without a doubt one of the most anticipated games of the year, capturing the events of the 2018 installment and seeing Kratos and Atreus face off against rage Asgard, including a terrifying god of thunder, is scrambling to quell the looming threat of Ragnarök before its prophecies claim the powerful realm of fame and power. Leading the father-son duo across the Nine Realms, this game will introduce a series of interesting new characters while seeing various familiar faces return to where they left off.

Repentance （PC， Xbox One， Xbox Series） – 11 月 15 日

Obsidian Entertainment currently has a long list of projects, but next to debut is the historical mystery narrative-driven adventure game Pentiment. Set in 16th-century Bavaria, the idea behind the title is to unravel a 25-year-old series of murders to discover who committed the crime and should be punished. There are countless choices and decisions to make, each of which will have an impact on the narrative, don’t expect the truth to be obvious.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) – November 16

At this point, we don’t need to tell you what Call of Duty: Warzone is. You probably know that. But what is this 2.0 version and why did it make it into this part of GTLF? Well, that’s because Activision is significantly upgrading the entire Warzone experience this month, by using new technology that powers the recently launched Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, in addition to providing better cross-progression in the Call of Duty game In addition to support, day one features Ricochet Anti-Cheat, tweaked gameplay elements, and new maps, new vehicles, weapons, shop interface, and more.

Goat Simulator 3 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – November 17

No, you are not crazy. Without Goat Simulator 2, Coffee Stains decided to jump straight to Goat Simulator 3. With such a leap, we can expect a truly wacky and utterly bizarre sandbox experience in the follow-up to the wildly popular game, allowing players to indulge in their ultimate fantasy as an indestructible, thoroughly thrilling goat threaten.

Dark Pictures: The Devil in My Heart (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) – November 18

In the next installment of Supermassive Games’ Dark Pictures Anthology, a new group of people is placed center stage facing a house that is seen as a modern replica of serial killer Holmes’ infamous murder castle of terror. With plenty of jump scares and gruesome encounters promised, this title aims to be the big horror video game of November 2022.

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet (Switch) – November 18

While God of War: Ragnarök may be November’s best chance of garnering accolades and awards, Pokémon Scarlet/Violet will undoubtedly be the best-selling game of the month, and possibly even the best-selling Switch game of the year. Why? Because this will bring the next major generation of Pokémon games, including a brand new area, a new range of pocket monsters, and a changed game formula that offers open-world options and even new ways to explore. If you’re a fan of the iconic series, you’ve no doubt been following this series.

evil west (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)-November 22nd

The Wild West has been conquered by a scourge. Not a scourge of bandits or outlaws, but bloodthirsty vampires who just want to feed and breed on the unfortunate humans who call the harsh frontier their home. In Evil West2, you take on the mantle of a Wild West superhero who has come to the area to rid the area of ​​unwanted undead tenants, all with the help of an array of guns, weapons, and even lightning-fast gloves, from Literally shakes a vampire to the core.

Warhammer 40,000: Dark Tide (PC) – November 30

For starters, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will still be coming to the Xbox family of consoles, but at a slightly later and currently unknown date compared to the November release for PC. Vermin Tides developer Fatshark’s take on the iconic universe takes players into the hive city of Teltim to confront and neutralize the growing threats that lie beneath the surface of the dystopian world. With a first-person shooter focus, the game features a range of character archetypes and classes, as well as a plethora of weapon types to use and master.

This is again. As always, be sure to drop by in a month to see what’s in store for the final installment of the year.