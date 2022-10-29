Original title: Lectra Wang Manyu and Chen Meng entered the WTT World Cup final to fight Sun Yingsha

On the evening of October 29, Beijing time, the men’s and women’s singles semi-finals will be held in the Xinxiang WTT World Cup Final 2022. In the just-concluded women’s singles contest, the Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Meng 4-1 (11-9, 11-3, 11-9, 11-13 and 11-6) beat teammate Wang Manyu and advanced to the women’s singles The final will be against Sun Yingsha.

In the first game, Chen Meng led 5-2 and entered the middle game. After that, she became more and more brave, and continued to lead 8-4 at the end of the game. At the end of the game, Chen Meng seized the opportunity and took the lead 11-9. The ex-situ battle against Chen Meng started with a wave of 3-0. In the middle stage, the Tokyo Olympic women’s singles champion won consecutive battles, and finally won another game 11-3.

In the third game, Wang Manyu still seemed to have few options in the face of the predicament, and was soon given the upper hand by the more proactive Chen Meng 6-1. Seeing that the winter was approaching, Wang Manyu finally gave up and brought the difference to only 1 point. At this moment, Chen Meng called for a pause. After the suspension, Chen Meng played brilliantly and Wang Manyu fought beautifully. In the end, Chen Meng came out on top and won the third game 11-9.

Wang Manyu, who started the last fight in the fourth game, chose a fighting style, and at the same time made more mistakes. When entering the middle game, the two were still fighting together, and Wang Manyu called a timeout at 6-7. This time after the suspension, the game entered a white-hot stage, and the score changed from 8 to 11 all the way. At the critical moment, Wang Manyu saved a match point and scored two points in a row, pulling back a game 13-11.

At the beginning of the fifth game, the two were inextricably killed. After 6 draws, Chen Meng scored two points in a row, leading 8-6 into the final game. At the end of the game, she withstood the pressure and finally won 11-6, joining forces with Sun Yingsha in the final.

“Both sides played to a very high level in this game. Wang Manyu was very tenacious in the process. Her will quality and entanglement ability are worth learning from me.” After the game, Chen Meng admitted that she was lucky to win today. At the same time emphasizing high-intensity confrontation will allow both people to make progress.

Looking forward to the finals, Chen Meng said that he had not played against Sun Yingsha for a long time, and he was very much looking forward to the upcoming contest, “Sun Yingsha is a very prominent player among the new generation of players, and I hope that through the finals, I can learn a lot from this advanced style of play, and at the same time. Bring out a good mental state,” Chen Meng finally said.

(Sohu Sports Guo Jian/The picture comes from the WTT World Table Tennis Federation)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: